Bitcoin Crash Triggers Heavy Losses for Strategy, Metaplanet, and Semler Scientific

Bitcoin has dropped more than 30% from its January high, and companies betting big on the crypto are starting to feel the sting. Strategy (MSTR), Metaplanet (JP:3350), and Semler Scientific (SMLR)—three of the biggest corporate holders—are now facing mounting losses as Bitcoin slides below $79,000.

Strategy Stays in the Green but Cushion Shrinks Fast

Strategy is still in the green on its massive Bitcoin bet. The company holds 528,185 BTC with an average cost of $67,458, giving it a 10% unrealized gain—about $3.9 billion. But with Bitcoin sitting at $76,652 at the time of writing, that cushion is thinning.

Now, the real concern isn’t price—it’s funding. Analyst Gus Gala at Monness Crespi Hardt just downgraded Strategy (MSTR) to a sell, warning the firm’s aggressive Bitcoin buying may soon hit a wall. “The convertible issuance strategy is likely tapped,” Gala wrote, adding that without a shift toward fixed-income funding, the company’s BTC play will look “increasingly challenged.”

Strategy has already used up $18.6 billion of its $21 billion share offering program and recently raised $711 million via preferred stock. Gala’s $220 price target implies nearly 30% downside from current levels. So while the gains are still on paper, Strategy’s ability to keep stacking Bitcoin may be running out of gas.

Metaplanet and Semler Face Steeper Trouble

Japanese firm Metaplanet is in deeper water. The company holds 4,206 BTC, bought at around $88,800 per coin. As of Monday, it was down about 15% on that position. Its stock dropped 20% in a single day, reflecting investor nerves. Meanwhile, Semler Scientific hasn’t fared much better. It bought Bitcoin at an average of $87,854, and its SMLR stock is down 37% year-to-date.

Analysts Warn Volatility Could Worsen

The big question now is whether this decline is just a dip—or the start of something bigger. According to VanEck, Bitcoin-exposed firms like Metaplanet are trading at inflated valuations that may not be sustainable in a prolonged downturn. Some analysts still predict Bitcoin could hit $250,000 if conditions turn, but for now, Bitcoin is sitting at $76,652.

