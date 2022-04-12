BioNTech Paves Way for Advanced mRNA-based Vaccines

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksU.S. MarketsTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksU.S. MarketsMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
IPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

BioNTech Paves Way for Advanced mRNA-based Vaccines

Biotechnology company BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) recently revealed that it has joined hands with a fellow biotechnology company, Matinas BioPharma, to evaluate the combination of mRNA formats and Matinas’ proprietary LNC platform technology.

Following the news, shares of the company rose marginally on Monday. The stock pared its gains completely and declined 2.5% to close at $166.28 in the extended trading session.

The collaboration will leverage BioNTech’s expertise in mRNA vaccine development and Matinas’ proprietary LNC platform technology to advance novel formulations for mRNA vaccines, including a potential formulation for oral vaccines.

Under the terms of the agreement, Matinas will receive an upfront access fee to work exclusively with BioNTech as well as additional research funding from BioNTech. Further, the parties have commenced discussions to have a license agreement in place for Matinas’ LNC platform technology.

Management Commentary

The CEO of BioNTech, Ugur Sahin, M.D., said, “Accomplishing strong immune responses with low doses are crucial in the development of well-tolerated and highly effective vaccines. This can be achieved with the right technology that enables targeted vaccine delivery. Matinas’ LNC platform demonstrates encouraging capabilities for intracellular delivery, including the opportunity for oral delivery. We are excited to collaborate with this extraordinary team of experts.”

Stock Rating

Recently, Canaccord Genuity analyst Arlinda Lee reiterated a Buy rating on the stock. The analyst, however, lowered the price target from $450 to $300, which implies upside potential of 75.9% from current levels.

According to the analyst, BioNTech’s heightened revenue visibility from its vaccines combined with its diversified immunotherapy pipeline gives it a strong footing. However, the company’s efforts to democratize novel medicine access can hurt its top line.

The Wall Street community is cautiously optimistic about the stock and has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on three Buys and eight Holds. BioNTech’s average price target of $249.90 implies that the stock has upside potential of 46.5% from current levels. Shares have gained 40.4% over the past year.

Hedge Funds’ Confidence

TipRanks’ Hedge Fund Trading Activity tool shows that hedge fund confidence in BioNTech is currently Negative. Moreover, the cumulative change in holdings across the five hedge funds that were active in the last quarter was a decrease of 110,000 shares.

Conclusion

The efficient and effective administration of vaccines can go a long way in ensuring the timely treatment of diseases. To that end, BioNTech’s collaboration with Matinas is likely to be a successful one, taking into account the strengths of both companies in their respective fields.

Discover new investment ideas with data you can trust.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:
Moderna Recalls 764,900 COVID-19 Doses in Europe
JetBlue Trims Flight Schedules
Goldman Strengthens Asset Management Business