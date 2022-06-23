Biden’s Gas Tax Relief and Fed’s Recession View Explained

We’ve just come off the worst week for the S&P 500 (SPX) since March 2020 as the markets continue to be volatile. The S&P 500, Dow Jones (DJIA), and Nasdaq-100 (NDX) slipped at least 0.13% on June 22. The decline came on a day when President Joe Biden called for a gas tax holiday and Fed chair Jerome Powell met with the Senate to discuss inflation.

In this video, we will take a look at how much a gas tax holiday could save you at the pump and how Powell views the economy as the central bank plans more interest rate hikes amid recession concerns.