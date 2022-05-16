Bezos Pokes POTUS for Tweet on Taxing Rich Corporations

Jeff Bezos, Founder, and Ex-CEO of the world’s largest e-commerce platform Amazon.com (AMZN), attacked the Biden Administration’s tweet about combatting inflation by ensuring that America’s rich corporations pay adequate taxes.

“You want to bring down inflation? Let’s make sure the wealthiest corporations pay their fair share,” read POTUS’s Twitter handle on Saturday.

In response, Bezos pressed the Disinformation Governance Board to review the tweet. The Biden Administration has formed the Board, setting goals including protecting Americans’ freedom of speech, civil rights, civil liberties, and privacy.

On Sunday, POTUS tweeted that under the prior administration, the American deficit grew every single year, while his team is “on track to cut the deficit by $1.5 trillion – the biggest one-year decline ever.”

Bezos further rebuked the administration’s missteps and tweeted, “In fact, the administration tried hard to inject even more stimulus into an already over-heated, inflationary economy and only Manchin saved them from themselves. Inflation is a regressive tax that most hurts the least affluent. Misdirection doesn’t help the country.”

Following the tweets, many criticized the billionaire and his company for not paying adequate taxes in the past. Meanwhile, others stood by him and criticized the administration for the exorbitant money supply and stimulus packages that drove inflation.

Funnily enough, many congratulated Bezos for taking on a new avatar of becoming more open and unfiltered like Elon Musk! many even voiced their frustration against the greed of the rich corporations that feed on the masses.

Americans are witnessing the worst inflation in almost 40 years, and people look up to the administration to combat the issue. Yes, a series of interest rate hikes are in the pipeline, but that alone will not solve the lurking issues of the recession the nation is about to face.

