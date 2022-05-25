tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Bezeq’s Q1 Earnings Decline but Revenues Shine

Israel-based telecommunications company Bezeq (BZQIF) has reported mixed results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Revenues for the quarter stood at NIS 2.2 billion ($650 million), up 1.5% year-over-year, due to growth witnessed in Bezeq Fixed-Line and Pelephone.

Earnings for the quarter came in at NIS 0.10 ($0.030) per share, which denotes a decline of 33.3% from the year-ago quarter. The figure is, however, in line with the consensus estimate.

Key Operating Metrics

The company’s adjusted EBITDA rose 4.4% year-over-year to NIS 958 million ($285 million), while the adjusted EBITDA margin stood at 42.5%, up from 41.3% a year ago.

Bezeq’s free cash flow also improved by 76.5% from the previous year to NIS 570 million ($169.53 million).

Notably, the cash flow from operating activities for the company grew 56.6% from the previous year to NIS 1.1 billion ($330 million).

Management’s Take

The CEO of Bezeq, Dudu Mizrahi, said, “We posted excellent results in the first quarter of 2022 recording the highest quarterly revenues since the end of 2015, the year when the wholesale market was launched over the company’s broadband infrastructure. Fiber deployment and customer connections continued to grow at a high pace; today we have brought fiber optics to 1.25 million households and connected 143,000 customers.”

Conclusion

Overall, Bezeq has reported a solid quarter on the back of growth witnessed in the top line and some of its key operating metrics. However, the decline in earnings remains a headwind for the company.

Related News:
AutoZone Shows Its Resilience with Latest Earnings Report
Car-Mart Posts Robust Q4; Street Sees 38% Upside
XPeng’s Q1 Results Fail to Produce Any Spark