Beyond Meat Nosedives 10% on Q4 Results Miss and Weak Guidance

Tune in to TipRanks TV for the latest financial news...
Tune in to TipRanks TV for the latest financial news
tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
New
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksNasdaqTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarIPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Beyond Meat Nosedives 10% on Q4 Results Miss and Weak Guidance

Veteran plant-based meat products maker, Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) released disappointing results for its fourth quarter ending December 31, 2021, due to lower volumes and higher investments in extensive product scaling activities, which dampened its margins. The company even issued guidance that fell short of analyst estimates.

Following the news, shares reversed their intraday gain of 3.4% and plumetted 10.8% during the extended trading session on February 24.

Disappointing Q4 Results

In Q4, BYND reported revenues of $100.68 million, which fell 1.2% year-over-year and even missed analysts’ estimates of $101.36 million. The fall in revenues was primarily due to a 19.5% decrease in U.S. retail channel net revenues, which was impacted by softer demand, five fewer shipping days in Q4FY21 compared to Q4Y20, increased trade discounts, and a marginal loss of market share.

Similarly, Q4 net loss of $1.27 per share was wider than the prior-year quarter loss of $0.40 per share, and came in wider than analysts’ expected loss of $0.71 per share.

For full-year fiscal 2021, Beyond Meat’s revenues leaped 14.2% to $464.7 million and a net loss of $2.88 per share was wider than the FY20 loss of $0.85 per share.

CEO Comments

Commenting on the results, President and CEO of BYND, Ethan Brown, said, “In 2021, we saw strong growth in our international channel net revenues, as well as sporadic yet promising signs of a resumption of growth in U.S. foodservice channel net revenues as COVID-19 variants peaked and declined.”

“As we begin 2022, we are pleased with the progress we are making against our long-term strategy, such as the number of tests and core menu placements recently announced by our global QSR partners. Though we will continue to invest during 2022, we expect to substantially moderate the growth of our operating expenses as we leverage the building blocks we now have in place to serve our customers, consumers, and markets — bringing forward our exciting and expansive future one delicious serving at a time,” added Brown.

Weak 2022 Guidance

The company expects pandemic-related labor issues and supply chain challenges, coupled with softened demand to continue to affect its performance in FY22.

Based on the same, the company guided for full-year fiscal 2022 net revenue to fall in the range of $560 million to$620 million, much lower compared to the consensus estimate of $637.3 million.

Consensus View

Responding to Beyond Meat’s quarterly performance, Jefferies analyst Robert Dickerson assigned a Hold rating to the stock with a price target of $55, which implies 12.2% upside potential to current levels.

Overall, the BYND stock has a Hold consensus rating based on 1 Buy, 7 Holds, and 2 Sells. The average Beyond Meat price target of $63.29 implies 29.2% upside potential to current levels. However, BYND shares have lost 65.9% over the past year.

Insider Trading

TipRanks’ Insider Trading Activity shows that Insider Signal is currently Neutral on Beyond Meat, with corporate insiders selling $477.5K shares in the last quarter.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:
FuboTV Slips 4.5% on Mixed Q4 Results
Lowe’s Jumps 6% on Outstanding Q4 Results
Lemonade Plunges 22% after Q4 Earnings Miss & Weak Guidance