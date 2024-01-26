Berenson Corp I Addresses Regulation FD in Press Release

Berenson Corp I (BACA) has released an update to notify the public and investors about a regulation fd disclosure.

On January 25, 2024, the Company released a press statement related to the content discussed in a previous item, with the accompanying press release not being considered “filed” under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Furthermore, the information provided is not subject to the liabilities of the act nor incorporated by reference into any filings, unless specifically referenced in such filings as per SEC regulations.

For further insights into BACA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.