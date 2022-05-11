Benny Johnson Tweets Musk’s Take on Trump’s Twitter Ban

Famous media personality, Benny Johnson of The Benny Johnson Show, tweeted about billionaire Elon Musk’s take on the former U.S. President Donald Trump’s Twitter (TWTR) ban, which has gathered a lot of attention.

In an FT Live interview at the Future of the Car conference, Peter Campbell of the Financial Times asked Musk the million-dollar question: “Are you planning to let Donald Trump back on?”

The to-be Twitter boss called the ban of former U.S. President Trump from Twitter a “mistake” and a “morally bad decision.”

Interestingly, Musk stated that he and Jack Dorsey, the founder of Twitter, share the same thoughts on a permanent ban of an account unless they are bots or spam and do not reflect the accountability of the blogger.

However, Musk does disregard posts that are distasteful and showcase “illegal” or “destructive” content. He and Dorsey both believe that such posts should be temporarily suspended, made invisible, or deleted to attract minimum amount of attention.

Johnson’s post is flooded with polarized replies, especially hateful ones, showing their discontent towards Musk’s stand.

Either way, “Trump has publicly declared that he will not be returning to Twitter,” quoted Musk!

Trump expresses his views and opinions on Truth Social, a social media platform created by Trump Media & Technology Group that vows to encourage “open, free, and honest global conversation without discriminating against political ideology.”

Musk particularly noted that banning Trump from Twitter did not end his voice; instead, it amplified it. Musk is right to believe that Twitter must be viewed as a transparent platform of free speech, and banning an account permanently because it was deemed harmful completely undermines the very essence of which it was built.

