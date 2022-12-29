Bed, Bath & Beyond May Not See Another Holiday Season: Loop Capital

Shares of home products retailer Bed, Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) have tanked 84% over the past year and short interest in the stock remains sky-high at about 32.8% at present.

The company’s top line has been on a decline over the past three years and its bottom line has been in the red for a while now.

At such a juncture, Loop Capital’s Anthony Chukumba thinks BBBY may not be around for the next holiday season, reports Yahoo Finance.

The company’s problems have been well documented with top leadership churn, sagging comparables, and a decline in footfalls.

Moreover, BBBY stock scores a two on the TipRanks Smart Score indicating investors should probably avoid the stock.

