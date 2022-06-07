tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
BDX
All News
Market News

Becton Dickinson Rises on Plans to Enter Automation Market

Story Highlights

Becton Dickinson’s move to acquire an automation solutions provider will help the company surpass its sales growth and margin targets for 2025.

In this article:
In this article:
BDX

Medical technology company Becton Dickinson and Co. (NYSE: BDX) has signed an agreement to acquire a pharmacy automation solutions provider, Parata Systems, for $1.525 billion in cash.

North Carolina-based Parata’s offerings include pharmacy workflow solutions, high-speed robotic dispensing technologies and medication adherence packaging. For the year ended March 31, 2022, the company recorded revenues of around $220 million.

Tom Polen, the Chairman, CEO and President of Becton Dickinson (BD), said, “Parata expands BD’s solutions to a new area of the high-growth pharmacy automation space. Parata has a highly attractive financial profile and compelling value proposition that meets all of our rigorous investment criteria on growth, profitability and returns.”

The deal, which is expected to close next year, is likely to be immediately accretive to Becton Dickinson’s adjusted EPS, adjusted operating margin and revenue. It will also help the company surpass its sales growth and margin targets for 2025.

About Becton Dickinson

New Jersey-based Becton Dickinson makes medical devices, diagnostic products and laboratory equipment. Its products are used by the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, physicians and the general public.

Wall Street’s Take

Following the announcement of the transaction, Piper Sandler (NYSE: PIPR) analyst Jason Bednar maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $255 price target (1.4% downside potential).

Bednar said, “The deal will give Becton an immediate leadership position in an adjacent, high-growth U.S. market.”

Additionally, Rick Wise of Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a Buy rating on BDX with a price target of $290 (12.1% upside potential).

Wise believes that the deal is “another positive step forward in the multi-faceted Becton Dickinson transformation.”

Overall, the stock has a Hold consensus rating based on two Buys and six Holds. BDX’s average price target of $273.14 implies 5.6% upside potential from current levels.

Bloggers’ Stance

TipRanks data shows that financial bloggers are 100% Bullish on BDX, compared to the sector average of 70%.

Conclusion

After the announcement was made on Monday, BDX stock gained 2.5% to close at $258.72. The deal will complement Becton Dickinson’s portfolio of medication management solutions and open up the $600-million pharmacy automation market.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Daniel Ives Tweets in Favor of Apple’s M2 Chip
AAPL
Why Did BuzzFeed Stock Lose its Sheen on Monday?
BZFD
IBM Stock Jumps on Randori Acquisition
IBM
Hut 8 Mining Announces May Bitcoin Production Results; Analysts are Bullish
HUT
GitLab Shares Surge 10% Pre-Market on Q1 Beat
GTLB
Carl Icahn Ends Proxy Fight with Kroger Over Gestation Crates
KR
Peloton Announces Management Changes, Hires New CFO
PTON
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Tuesday
KSS
BF.B
Insiders Buy Rapid Micro Bio Stock; Street Sees 122% Upside
RPID
In this article:
BDX

Latest News Feed

Daniel Ives Tweets in Favor of Apple’s M2 Chip
AAPL
Why Did BuzzFeed Stock Lose its Sheen on Monday?
BZFD
IBM Stock Jumps on Randori Acquisition
IBM
Hut 8 Mining Announces May Bitcoin Production Results; Analysts are Bullish
HUT
GitLab Shares Surge 10% Pre-Market on Q1 Beat
GTLB
Carl Icahn Ends Proxy Fight with Kroger Over Gestation Crates
KR
Peloton Announces Management Changes, Hires New CFO
PTON
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Tuesday
KSS
BF.B
Insiders Buy Rapid Micro Bio Stock; Street Sees 122% Upside
RPID