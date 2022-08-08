tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
TipRanksStock Market NewsGOLD NewsBarrick Gold Rises on Solid Q2 Performance
Market News

Barrick Gold Rises on Solid Q2 Performance

Story Highlights

Operational efficiency helped Barrick navigate the company through the various challenges that roiled the second quarter of 2022. 

Shares of Barrick Gold (GOLD), one of the world’s largest gold and copper producers, rose 3% early Monday after it reported solid second-quarter results. Although the company’s earnings and revenues surpassed consensus estimates, the metrics declined year-over-year.

Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) stood at $0.24 in the quarter, above the consensus expectation of $0.22. Barrick Gold had posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year.

The company had no luck with revenues either, which fell 1% year-over-year and remained flat on a sequential basis. Yet, these declines were not surprising, given the cost inflation and supply chain headwinds.

Highlights of Barrick Gold’s Q2 Earnings

The production of gold increased sequentially, hitting 1.04 million ounces. This growth was primarily led by Carlin and Turquoise Ridge gold mines in Nevada, the Veladero mine in Argentina, and Bulyanhulu and North Mara in Tanzania.

Importantly, the company expects gold production to increase in the second half of the year.

Meanwhile, 120 million pounds of copper were produced in the second quarter, up from 96 pounds in the prior-year quarter.

Management enforced that Barrick was “on track to achieve 2022 production targets.”

Cost of sales spiked 10% year-over-year to $1,216 per ounce of gold as a result of inflation, and fell 13% year-over-year to $2.11 per pound of copper.

GOLD’s Financial Position

At the end of the quarter, Barrick’s cash and cash equivalents of $5,780 million suggested a 2% decline from the first quarter. The company’s total debt remained steady at $5,144 million as of June 30.

However, net cash provided by operating activities surged 45% year-over-year to $924 million for the quarter.

Share Repurchases & Dividends

Along with its second-quarter earnings results, Barrick declared a dividend of $0.20 per share, which will be paid on September 15 to shareholders of record as of August 31.

The CFO of Barrick, Graham Shuttleworth, said, “On the back of our strong operating performance, we are once again able to provide a leading dividend yield to our shareholders, whilst still maintaining a strong balance sheet.”

Is Barrick a Good Stock to Buy?

As of now, analysts have mixed feelings about the stock. On TipRanks, Barrick Gold carries a Moderate Buy consensus rating, which is based on four Buys and three Holds. GOLD’s average price forecast of $24.11 mirrors upside potential of almost 55%.

Concluding Thoughts

In the second quarter, Barrick has shown impressive strength, becoming one of the few big names to deliver an estimate beat and effectively run production despite supply-chain issues and high operating costs.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on GOLD

Press ReleasesSustainability Focus Drives Barrick’s Performance
4h ago
GOLD
Barrick Maintains Dividend of $0.20 Per Share for Q2
GOLD
Barrick Board Visits NGM to View Growth Pipeline
GOLD
More GOLD Latest News >

More News & Analysis on GOLD

Press ReleasesSustainability Focus Drives Barrick’s Performance
4h ago
GOLD
Press ReleasesBarrick Maintains Dividend of $0.20 Per Share for Q2
5h ago
GOLD
Press ReleasesBarrick Board Visits NGM to View Growth Pipeline
5d ago
GOLD
More GOLD Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Stock Market Today – Monday, Aug 08: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Amazon Is All Set to Acquire iRobot
AMZN
IRBT
Coinbase Stock: Here’s What to Expect Tomorrow
BLK
COIN
Palantir Stock Had a Great Fall. TipRanks’ Data Foreshadowed It.
PLTR
Why Is CVS-Signify Deal a Win-Win for Both?
CVS
SGFY
AMC CEO Aron Says Kind Words About Cramer on Twitter
AMC
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Monday
IS
BYD
This Insider is Bulking up on Plant Green Stock
PLAG
Musk Notoriously Challenges Twitter CEO on Twitter
TWTR
More Market News >