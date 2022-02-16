Barrick Gold Q4 Beats Expectations, Dividend Raised

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksNasdaqTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarIPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
Tipranks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Welcome
LoginSign Up
NotificationsMy Watchlist
Research Tools
Top Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot StocksTrending Stocks
HomeMarket NewsStock AnalysisTipRanks LabsIdeas & Insights
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
Expert CenterTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual InvestorsTop Performing Research Firms
Stock Comparison5g StocksAirline StocksArtificial Intelligence StocksBank StocksBiotech StocksBitcoin StocksBlockchain StocksBlue Chip StocksCannabis StocksCasino StocksChinese StocksCoronavirus Therapeutics StocksCoronavirus Vaccine StocksCryptocurrency StocksCybersecurity StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksGold StocksGrowth StocksHealthcare StocksHigh Dividend StocksHotel StocksLarge Cap StocksMega Cap StocksNFT StocksOil StocksOutdoor Activities StocksRenewable Energy StocksSolar StocksSpace StocksStay-At-Home StocksTech StocksUtility StocksVideo Game StocksVirtual Reality StocksWallStreetBets StocksWork-From-Home Stocks
Stock ScreenerPenny StocksWebsite Traffic Screener
Dividend Calculator
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarStock Market HolidaysIPO Calendar
Smart Portfolio
OverviewMy HoldingsMy Performance
My Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Public Profile
Account & More
LoginTipRanks PremiumPlans & Pricing
About TipRanksFAQAPI for InstitutionsBecome an AffiliateCareersContact Us
All News

Barrick Gold Q4 Beats Expectations, Dividend Raised

Barrick Gold (TSE: ABX) (NYSE: GOLD), one of the world’s largest gold producers, beat earnings expectations for the fourth quarter, raised its dividend, and unveiled a billion-dollar share buyback program.

Revenue & Earnings

Revenues came in at $3.31 billion for the quarter ended December 31, a decrease of 17% from $2.83 billion for the quarter ended September 30. It beat estimates of $3.17 billion. 

Net earnings amounted to $726 million ($0.41 per share), up 109% from a profit of $347 million ($0.20 per share) in the prior quarter.

On an adjusted basis, Barrick earned $626 million ($0.35 per share) in Q4 2021, compared to a profit of $419 million ($0.24 per share) in Q3 2021. Analysts expected adjusted EPS of $0.30. 

Realized gold price for the fourth quarter was $1,793 per ounce, up 1% from the previous quarter. Barrick produced 1,203 million ounces of gold between October and December, up 10% from Q3 2021.

Management Commentary

Barrick Gold president and chief executive Mark Bristow said, “By any measure, Barrick is clearly the stand-out in its sector. We have what is undoubtedly the best asset base, with six Tier One mines, and more waiting in the wings. We have a long record of exploration success and a high-quality target pipeline. In an industry running out of raw material, we keep expanding our reserves. Our strong balance sheet will fund our investment in growth projects. All our mines have 10-year business plans, based not on wishful thinking but on geological understanding, engineering and commercial reality.”

Dividend Hike and Share Buyback Program

Barrick has declared a dividend of $0.10 per share for the fourth quarter of 2021 to be paid on March 15, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 28, 2022.1 This represents an increase of 11% compared to the previous basic quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share.

The board of directors also authorized a share buyback program to repurchase up to $1 billion of the company’s outstanding common stock over the next 12 months at current market prices.

Wall Street’s Take

Two days ago, RBC Capital analyst Josh Wolfson kept a Buy rating on ABX and set a price target of C$23. This implies 16.9% downside potential.  

Overall, consensus on the Street is that ABX is a Moderate Buy based on four Buys and three Holds. The average Barrick Gold price target of C$28.90 implies 4.5% upside potential to current levels.

TipRanks’ Smart Score 

Barrick Gold scores a 9 out of 10 on the TipRanks Smart Score rating system, indicating that the stock has good chances to beat the overall market.  

Download the TipRanks mobile app now

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Related News:
Glencore 2021 Profit Nearly Doubles
Copper Mountain Mining Posts Lower Q4 Production
Silvercorp Metals Q3 Profit Falls 40%