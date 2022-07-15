Bank of America Hauled up by Regulators to Pay Fine

Banking and financial services major Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) has been ordered to pay a fine of $225 million by regulators for mishandling the distribution of unemployment and other government benefits during the pandemic.

Shares of Bank of America declined 2.3% in yesterday’s trading session only to gain marginally to close at $30.22 in extended trade.

A Look at the Finer Details

For years, Bank of America has worked with states to distribute unemployment compensation. However, the quantum of benefits distributed surged massively during the early months of the pandemic, from $1 billion in January 2020 to $27 billion in July 2020. The bank noted that this unexpected growth had also led to an increase in fraud.

Notably, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) observed that the bank’s fraud detection program was ineffective. It wrongly froze the prepaid card accounts of thousands of people seeking jobless benefits in 2020 and 2021. Further, the regulator also said that the bank made it difficult for customers to unfreeze their cards.

To that end, the CFPB has now ordered the bank to repay customers who were wrongfully denied access to their unemployment benefits. Further, these customers will have the opportunity to have their cases individually reviewed and receive additional compensation, the CFPB said.

Notably, the bank has now completely exited the benefits distribution business in all states except California.

Management’s Commentary

The company in a statement said, “Bank of America partnered with our state clients to identify and fight fraud throughout the pandemic. For example, we worked with California to identify hundreds of thousands of suspicious cards and assisted the state in protecting billions of dollars.”

What are Wall Street Analysts Saying About BAC Stock?

Recently, Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck reiterated a Hold rating on the stock. The analyst, however, lowered the price target from $47 to $40, which implies upside potential of 32.8% from current levels.

Overall, the Wall Street community is cautiously optimistic about the stock with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 11 Buys and six Holds. The BAC average price target of $43.25 implies the stock has upside potential of 43.5% from current levels. Shares have declined 22.4% over the past year.

Investors are Loading up on Bank of America Stock

The TipRanks’ Stock Investors tool shows that top investors currently have a Very Positive stance on BAC. Further, 16.7% of the top portfolios tracked by TipRanks, increased their exposure to BAC stock over the past 30 days.

Key Takeaways

The fine, although a hefty one, will not be a major dent in Bank of America’s coffers, which command a market cap of about $248.47 billion. However, reputational damage from coming under the glare of the regulators and the subsequent legal scrutiny can adversely affect the company’s operations. To combat the same, the company should look to make its systems more robust to prevent such mishaps in the future.

