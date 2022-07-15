tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
All News
Market News

Bank of America Hauled up by Regulators to Pay Fine

Story Highlights

Bank of America will have to shell out a hefty fine to address the concerns raised by the regulators. Even though the financial consequences may not be much, the reputational damage to the company is a cause of concern.

Banking and financial services major Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) has been ordered to pay a fine of $225 million by regulators for mishandling the distribution of unemployment and other government benefits during the pandemic.

Shares of Bank of America declined 2.3% in yesterday’s trading session only to gain marginally to close at $30.22 in extended trade.

A Look at the Finer Details

For years, Bank of America has worked with states to distribute unemployment compensation. However, the quantum of benefits distributed surged massively during the early months of the pandemic, from $1 billion in January 2020 to $27 billion in July 2020. The bank noted that this unexpected growth had also led to an increase in fraud.

Notably, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) observed that the bank’s fraud detection program was ineffective. It wrongly froze the prepaid card accounts of thousands of people seeking jobless benefits in 2020 and 2021. Further, the regulator also said that the bank made it difficult for customers to unfreeze their cards.

To that end, the CFPB has now ordered the bank to repay customers who were wrongfully denied access to their unemployment benefits. Further, these customers will have the opportunity to have their cases individually reviewed and receive additional compensation, the CFPB said.

Notably, the bank has now completely exited the benefits distribution business in all states except California.

Management’s Commentary

The company in a statement said, “Bank of America partnered with our state clients to identify and fight fraud throughout the pandemic. For example, we worked with California to identify hundreds of thousands of suspicious cards and assisted the state in protecting billions of dollars.”

What are Wall Street Analysts Saying About BAC Stock?

Recently, Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck reiterated a Hold rating on the stock. The analyst, however, lowered the price target from $47 to $40, which implies upside potential of 32.8% from current levels.

Overall, the Wall Street community is cautiously optimistic about the stock with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 11 Buys and six Holds. The BAC average price target of $43.25 implies the stock has upside potential of 43.5% from current levels. Shares have declined 22.4% over the past year.

Investors are Loading up on Bank of America Stock

The TipRanks’ Stock Investors tool shows that top investors currently have a Very Positive stance on BAC. Further, 16.7% of the top portfolios tracked by TipRanks, increased their exposure to BAC stock over the past 30 days.

Key Takeaways

The fine, although a hefty one, will not be a major dent in Bank of America’s coffers, which command a market cap of about $248.47 billion. However, reputational damage from coming under the glare of the regulators and the subsequent legal scrutiny can adversely affect the company’s operations. To combat the same, the company should look to make its systems more robust to prevent such mishaps in the future.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Affirm Shares Rise 5% on New Partnership
AFRM
Valens Reports Second Quarter Results; Earnings Significantly Miss Expectations
VLNS
Cogeco Sees Solid Revenue Growth but Misses Earnings; Shares Flat
Taking on Tesla: Inside Li Auto’s Giant Dream
LI
Pound plunges to new low on U.S. inflation news
All You Need to Know About BMW’s Heated Seats for a Fee
DE:BMW
Tesla’s Head of Autopilot Quits to Pursue Passion
TSLA
Morgan Stanley’s Second Quarter Results Disappoint
MS
Why Is Lufthansa Cancelling Flights Amid High Demand?
DLAKY

Latest News Feed

Affirm Shares Rise 5% on New Partnership
AFRM
Valens Reports Second Quarter Results; Earnings Significantly Miss Expectations
VLNS
Cogeco Sees Solid Revenue Growth but Misses Earnings; Shares Flat
Taking on Tesla: Inside Li Auto’s Giant Dream
LI
Pound plunges to new low on U.S. inflation news
All You Need to Know About BMW’s Heated Seats for a Fee
DE:BMW
Tesla’s Head of Autopilot Quits to Pursue Passion
TSLA
Morgan Stanley’s Second Quarter Results Disappoint
MS
Why Is Lufthansa Cancelling Flights Amid High Demand?
DLAKY