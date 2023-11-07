Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Slips After Reporting Earnings

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Slips After Reporting Earnings
Market News

Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Slips After Reporting Earnings

Story Highlights

Ballard Power Systems sinks as investors find the recent earnings report less than palatable.

Energy stock Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) (NASDAQ:BLDP) recently turned in its third-quarter earnings report, and the news wasn’t all that great. Investors certainly weren’t happy about the numbers presented, and Ballard fell 2% as a result.

Randy MacEwen, president and CEO of Ballard, noted that Ballard delivered significant achievements throughout its earnings report, including the revelation that the power products line brought in close to 80% of total revenues. Indeed, Ballard brought in $27.6 million for the quarter, and that represented a 29% gain against the third quarter of 2022. Its total operating expenses, meanwhile, came in at $36.3 million, which was a 9% drop against 2022’s third quarter. And the business isn’t likely to fold, either; it’s got $14.8 million in new orders that arrived in the third quarter while delivering $27.6 million.

Indeed, one of those orders came from no less than Canadian Pacific, who will be bringing in another 12 fuel cell engines as part of an ongoing expansion of hydrogen locomotives. Over the last two years, Ballard has brought 38 fuel cell engines to Canadian Pacific, producing a combined total of 7.6 megawatts of power. However, there are some concerns out there about Ballard’s cash burn rate, with some believing that it may burn through its total supply before it can get enough customers like Canadian Pacific shelling out on a regular basis for fuel cell engines and the like.

Is Ballard Power Systems a Good Stock to Buy?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Hold consensus rating on BLDP stock based on three Buys, five Holds, and two Sells assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. Furthermore, the average BLDP price target of $6.78 per share implies 94.27% upside potential.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Slips After Reporting Earnings
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

Ballard Reports Q3 2023 Results
Press ReleasesBallard Reports Q3 2023 Results
6h ago
BLDP
BLDP Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
Pre-EarningsBLDP Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
2d ago
BLDP
Ballard Power upgraded to Buy from Hold at HSBC
The FlyBallard Power upgraded to Buy from Hold at HSBC
14d ago
BLDP
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >