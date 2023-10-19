Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Slides as Analysts Get Concerned

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Slides as Analysts Get Concerned
Market News

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Slides as Analysts Get Concerned

Story Highlights

Baidu slides as analysts start questioning its future.

For Chinese stock Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), it has many of the same problems that several American stocks have. This is particularly true since many refer to Baidu as the Chinese Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL). And in Thursday afternoon’s trading, Baidu took it on the chin, down over 6% at one point as issues of advertising and user counts stepped in to taint analyst perspective and send wary investors scuttling for the door.

The troubles started when several different analysts stepped in to cut their price targets and third-quarter estimates, and for much the same reasons as several American stocks saw cuts. The advertising market in China is getting weaker, and worse, Baidu’s attempt to break into cloud-based systems has encountered several delays. That led to analysts like JPMorgan cutting its price target on Baidu from $200 to $185, and HSBC, via analyst Charlene Liu, cutting the price target from $168 to $160, citing macroeconomic issues and a rebuild of Baidu’s search functions.

What is the Target Price of Baidu?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Strong Buy consensus rating on BIDU stock based on 13 Buys and two Holds assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. Furthermore, the average BIDU price target of $182.53 per share implies 68.08% upside potential.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

Baidu price target lowered to $200 from $222 at BofA
The FlyBaidu price target lowered to $200 from $222 at BofA
1d ago
BIDU
Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), Xiaomi Pour Millions Into AI-Focused Baichuan
Market NewsAlibaba (NYSE:BABA), Xiaomi Pour Millions Into AI-Focused Baichuan
2d ago
BABA
BIDU
Baidu’s (NASDAQ:BIDU) New Ernie Bot Rivals OpenAI’s ChatGPT 4
Market NewsBaidu’s (NASDAQ:BIDU) New Ernie Bot Rivals OpenAI’s ChatGPT 4
2d ago
BABA
BIDU
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >