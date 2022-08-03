tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Market News

B.Riley Shares on the Upmove as Insiders Remain Positive

Story Highlights

A major insider scooped up B. Riley shares yesterday, while two of the biggest names on the Street have increased their holdings in the stock by over 100% recently.

Shares of diversified financial services platform B. Riley Financial, Inc. (RILY) are on the move, clocking 27% gains over the past month. Additionally, a major insider just scooped up shares in the company.

Our insider trading tool shows RILY Director Randall Paulson bought shares worth $2.09 million yesterday at $52.20 per share. The director has been consistently buying up RILY shares over the past two years and now has a total holding of $11.78 million in the company.

Furthermore, Paulson has seen a 59.1% average return on his investments in RILY over the past 12 months. Overall, insiders have lapped up RILY shares worth $20.5 million over the last three months, indicating a very positive insider confidence signal in the stock.

Hedge Funds Remain Positive

While analysts are yet to discover the stock, hedge funds are moving in big. In the last quarter alone, hedge funds have increased their RILY holdings by 107,800 shares. This implies a very positive hedge fund confidence signal in the stock.

Furthermore, Jean Marie Eveillard’s First Eagle Investment Management has increased its stake in the company by a massive 229.2%, and Kenneth Tropin’s Graham Capital Management has upped its stake by 100%.

Closing Note

Shareholders continue to cheer these positive insider moves in the stock. Additionally, a steady expansion of the top line from $569.8 million in 2019 to $1.6 billion in 2021, a price-to-sales ratio of 1.41, and a TipRanks smart score of 8 indicates the stock may outperform the broader markets in the current challenging macro environment.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on RILY

Press ReleasesB. Riley Financial Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results; Declares $1.00 Dividend
6d ago
RILY
B. Riley Financial Declares Preferred Stock Dividends
RILY
More RILY Latest News >

More News & Analysis on RILY

Press ReleasesB. Riley Financial Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results; Declares $1.00 Dividend
6d ago
RILY
Press ReleasesB. Riley Financial Declares Preferred Stock Dividends
27d ago
RILY
More RILY Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Amid Rising Costs, Starbucks Posts Encouraging Q3 Earnings Results
SBUX
Why Are DraftKings Shares Trending Higher?
DKNG
Yum’s Q2 Results Fall Short of Expectations on Russia Exit
YUM
Airbnb’s Outstanding Q2 Results Fail to Cheer Investors
ABNB
Moderna Up 5% in Pre-Market on Impressive Q2 Results
MRNA
Why are Canopy Growth Shares Trending Higher?
CGC
TLRY
Stingray’s Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates but Rise Year-over-Year
Yglesias Opens Fire on Musk’s China Bond on Twitter
TWTR
More Market News >