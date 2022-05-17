tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Auxly Cannabis Falls 7.7% on Wider-Than-Expected Q1 Loss

Shares of Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (CBWTF) declined 7.7% on Monday after the company reported wider-than-expected loss for the first quarter of 2022.

Quarterly loss of $0.05 per share lagged the consensus loss estimate of $0.02 per share. The company had posted a loss of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year.

Auxly engages in investment, and financial and banking solutions. It focuses on equity and debt investments in private and public companies in various industries, including the cannabis industry.

Net revenues of $22.6 million more than doubled from $9.2 million in the same quarter last year.

The company posted adjusted EBITDA of negative $5.6 million during the quarter, compared to a negative $6.5 million a year ago, as improved gross profits were offset by elevated selling, general and administrative expenses.

Plans for 2022

Auxly expects to achieve positive adjusted EBITDA for full-year 2022 by investing in automation. The move is expected to help the company increase its revenues, widen distribution and reduce costs. Also, it seeks to deliver new and innovative branded products to the market to enhance customer satisfaction.

Price Target

Overall, the Street is bullish on the stock and has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on three unanimous Buys. Auxly’s average price forecast of $0.26 implies upside potential of about 114.2% from current levels.

Conclusion

Despite the earnings miss, the company performed decently in the first quarter, as its revenues surged significantly. Also, Auxly’s efforts to innovate new products, improve its brand name and control costs reflect its potential for long-term growth.

Discover new investment ideas with data you can trust.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:
LifeMD Saves the Day on Improved Q1 Performance
After 30 years, McDonald’s Calls it a Day in Russia
Why Did Hippo Fly 31% on Friday?