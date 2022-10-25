tiprankstipranks
Market News

Australian Stock Market Today – Tuesday October 25: What You Need to Know

Story Highlights

The Australian share market tracks down, but remains in the green.

ASX edges down, but remains in the green

Last updated: 1:15pm AEDT

The ASX retreated in afternoon trading, but remained in positive territory, lifted by the A-REIT and Health Care sectors.

The S&P/ASX200 was up, gaining 15.50 points or 0.23% to 6,794.90.

The broader All Ordinaries was also up for the session, gaining 10.90 points or 0.16% to 6,989.30.

Across the market, eight of 11 sectors were higher along with the S&P/ASX 200 Index. A-REIT was the best performing sector, gaining 1.6% for the session, and 0.29% for the past five days.

The Health Sector was the next best performing sector for the day, gaining 1.4% for the session.

Amongst the major gaining stocks was Credit Corp Group Limited (ASX:CCP), which rose as much as 9.3% by midday. It came after the Australian debt collection company reaffirmed its upbeat FY23 guidance and also confirmed the finalisation of a major acquisition.

ASX gains in morning trading

Last updated: 11:30 am AEDT

The Australian share market was up in the morning session, following on from Monday’s gains.

The S&P/ASX200 was higher, gaining 41.80 points or 0.62% to 6,821.20.

The broader All Ordinaries was also up, gaining 40.60 points or 0.58% to 7,019.00. 

Across the market, 8 of 11 sectors were higher. Health Care was the best performing sector, gaining 1.56% for the session, and 0.79% for the past five days.

Vulcan Energy Resources (VUL) retreated somewhat, after its stock surged more than 13% Monday, on the back of high grade exploration results at its Zero Carbon Lithium Project in Germany.

Pre-market breakdown

The ASX is set to open higher this morning, on the back of another positive day on Wall Street, and as the local market looks towards the Federal Budget, set to be handed down Tuesday evening.

ASX futures were down 0.56% to AU$6,807 at around 6:30am AEDT.

Ahead of Monday’s local market opening, the Australian dollar was down around 0.9%, to US$0.6309c.

WTI Crude was down around 0.5%, at around US$84.5 a barrel.

Gold was down by 0.4%, at around US$1649 an ounce.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin was up by around 0.1%, to about AU$30,700.

Market watch – Vulcan Energy resurgent

Investors will be watching future Vulcan Energy Resources (VUL) project updates closely, after its stock surged more than 13% Monday, on the back of high grade exploration results at its Zero Carbon Lithium Project in Germany.

Shareholders will be hoping that strong lithium demand and prices endure for the project’s date of first production, slated for 2025.

Disclosure

