Market News

Australian Stock Market Today – Thursday, September 8: What You Need to Know

Story Highlights

Australian shares set to open higher, after Wall Street gains.

Pre-market breakdown

Australian shares are set to bounce back after yesterday’s drop, on the back of Wall Street gains overnight.

ASX futures were up 0.50% to 6,756.5 approaching 7am AEST.

The stock market is expected to take its cues from Wall Street, which saw major U.S stock indices finish the trading session overnight in the green.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 increased by 1.4%, 1.83%, and 2.07%, respectively. 

Local shares are expected to bounce back higher in early trading, after the S&P/ASX200 finished lower, dropping 97.20 points or 1.42%, to sit at 6,729.3 by close of trade.

The spot gold price was sitting at $US1,718, up 0.90% around 7am AEST.

The Australian dollar was up 0.57%, sitting near US67.30c at the local close, down around 1%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was up just over 2%, sitting around $US19,300.

Market watch

Airline stocks such as Qantas Airways (QAN) and Air New Zealand (AIZ) are on the radar of many investors right now, as the travel sector bounces back from the COVID-19 induced downturn.

An although Qantas faces some challenging worker issues, both are national carriers, and among the airlines that weathered the pandemic storm. Both may now stand to benefit from the surge in travel demand.

Disclosure

Disclaimer

