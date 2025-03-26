Aura Biosciences Stock (AURA) Continues to Slide Despite Promising Clinical Progress

Aura Biosciences (AURA) has reported its Q4 and full-year 2024 financial results, prompting an ongoing decline in shares despite showing significant advancements in its clinical pipeline. The lead candidate, bel-sar, demonstrated positive results in Phase 1 trials for Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer (NMIBC), indicating complete clinical responses and strong cell-mediated immunity. Furthermore, the ongoing global Phase 3 CoMpass trial for early-stage choroidal melanoma is actively enrolling, with over 175 patients having been pre-screened. Despite financial pressures and a 10.93% decline in stock value over the past year, Aura Biosciences remains financially stable, with a cash position of $151.1 million, expected to support operations until the second half of 2026. Analysts hold an optimistic view on the stock, with price targets ranging from $19 to $25, thanks to promising trial data and strategic advancements in cancer treatment trials.

Promising Pipeline Developments

Aura Biosciences is focused on developing a targeted oncology platform for various cancer treatments, with a specific focus on ocular and urologic oncology. The company’s approach focuses on harnessing this platform to enhance treatment efficacy and patient outcomes.

Recent developments in the pipeline highlight significant advancements in the treatment of early-stage choroidal melanoma, a condition for which there are currently no approved drugs. The company has achieved critical regulatory milestones, receiving Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations from both the FDA and EMA for its investigational treatment. The ongoing Phase 3 CoMpass trial, which is under a Special Protocol Assessment with the FDA, is pivotal as the first registration-enabling study for this condition. It aims to compare the efficacy of bel-sar treatment against a control in a randomized, global setting. To enhance the trial’s success, an enrichment strategy is being employed, with approximately 100 patients with documented tumor growth expected to be enrolled. Enrollment has been bolstered by growing momentum in the U.S. and E.U., with over 175 patients already pre-screened since June 2024.

The company experienced an increase in research and development expenses to $22.3 million for the last quarter and $73.3 million for the full year 2024, attributed primarily to ongoing clinical trials and development costs for its bel-sar product. General and administrative expenses also increased to $5.5 million and $22.8 million for the respective periods in 2024, driven by personnel and corporate growth expenses, including stock-based compensation. Aura reported a net loss of $25.8 million for the three months and $86.9 million for the entire year, which reflects an increase compared to the previous year’s losses. However, as of year-end 2024, the company reported cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaling $151.1 million, which it regards as sufficient to fund operations through the second half of 2026.

Analysts are Optimistic

Analysts following the company maintain an optimistic view of its prospects. For example, JMP analyst Jonathan Wolleben has reiterated an Outperform rating, adjusting the price target to $19 (from $21), noting the promising Phase 1 data in bladder cancer, which suggests positive early responses, a clean safety profile, and ease of administration for their treatment, Bel-sar. Bel-sar shows potential not only for uveal melanoma but also for bladder cancer, choroidal metastasis, and ocular surface cancer, which could offer additional growth opportunities.

Meanwhile, H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White has increased the price target to $25 (from $22), maintaining a Buy rating post-Aura’s recent Q4 report. He highlights that the firm’s ongoing Phase 3 CoMpass trial for early-stage choroidal melanoma is actively enrolling, indicating progression in their pipeline.

Aura Biosciences is rated a Strong Buy overall, based on the recent recommendations of five analysts. The average price target for AURA stock is $22.50, which represents a potential upside of 217.80% from current levels.

