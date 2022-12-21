Atara (NASDAQ:ATRA) Bags $31M to Commercialize Ebvallo

Clinical-stage therapeutics company Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) recently entered a financing deal with investment firm HealthCare Royalty. As part of the financing agreement with HealthCare, Atara will give up the rights to a few royalties and milestones under the Pierre Fabre commercialization agreement. However, the $31 million received from the financier would be used in the propagative efforts of the Ebvallo treatment.

The deal comes a day after Atara’s Ebvallo therapy was given the green signal by the European Commission to be commercially marketed in Europe and other territories, in partnership with marketing partner Pierre Fabre.

Incidentally, the Ebvallo therapy was developed for the treatment of Epstein‑Barr virus-positive post‑transplant lymphoproliferative disease (EBV+ PTLD) in children and adults.

Is Atara Biotherapeutics a Buy?

Wall Street is cautiously optimistic about Atara, with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on two Buys and one Hold. The average price target of $21.67 indicates an upward potential of 519.14%.

