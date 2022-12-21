Atara (NASDAQ:ATRA) Bags $31M to Commercialize Ebvallo

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Atara (NASDAQ:ATRA) Bags $31M to Commercialize Ebvallo

Story Highlights

Atara Biotherapeutics inked an agreement with financier HealthCare Royalty to receive a $31 million boost for its attempts to commercialize the Ebvallo treatment.

Clinical-stage therapeutics company Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) recently entered a financing deal with investment firm HealthCare Royalty. As part of the financing agreement with HealthCare, Atara will give up the rights to a few royalties and milestones under the Pierre Fabre commercialization agreement. However, the $31 million received from the financier would be used in the propagative efforts of the Ebvallo treatment.

The deal comes a day after Atara’s Ebvallo therapy was given the green signal by the European Commission to be commercially marketed in Europe and other territories, in partnership with marketing partner Pierre Fabre.

Incidentally, the Ebvallo therapy was developed for the treatment of Epstein‑Barr virus-positive post‑transplant lymphoproliferative disease (EBV+ PTLD) in children and adults.

Is Atara Biotherapeutics a Buy?

Wall Street is cautiously optimistic about Atara, with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on two Buys and one Hold. The average price target of $21.67 indicates an upward potential of 519.14%.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on ATRA

Atara announces $31M royalty interest financing pact with HealthCare Royalty
The FlyAtara announces $31M royalty interest financing pact with HealthCare Royalty
2d ago
ATRA
Atara Biotherapeutics chair Ron Renaud to step down, Carol Gallagher to succeed
ATRA
Atara Biotherapeutics Ebvallo approved by EC for EBV+ PTLD therapy
ATRA
More ATRA Latest News >

More News & Analysis on ATRA

Atara announces $31M royalty interest financing pact with HealthCare Royalty
The FlyAtara announces $31M royalty interest financing pact with HealthCare Royalty
2d ago
ATRA
Atara Biotherapeutics chair Ron Renaud to step down, Carol Gallagher to succeed
The FlyAtara Biotherapeutics chair Ron Renaud to step down, Carol Gallagher to succeed
3d ago
ATRA
Atara Biotherapeutics Ebvallo approved by EC for EBV+ PTLD therapy
The FlyAtara Biotherapeutics Ebvallo approved by EC for EBV+ PTLD therapy
3d ago
ATRA
More ATRA Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >