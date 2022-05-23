tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

AstraZeneca Wins EU Approval for COVID-19 Vaccine as Booster

AstraZeneca (GB:AZN) announced that its COVID-19 vaccine Vaxzevria has been granted approval for use as a third-dose booster shot in adults in the European Union (EU).

Approved by the European Medicine Agency (EMA), Vaxzevria can now be used as a third dose booster in people previously vaccinated with a primary vaccine schedule of either Vaxzevria or an EU-approved mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.

The approval follows a recommendation by the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) to allow booster dosage approval.

The company stated that Vaxzevria is already authorized as a booster dose for people previously vaccinated with Vaxevria as the primary vaccine in the UK and many other countries in Asia and Latin America.

Further, the vaccine has been granted conditional marketing authorization or emergency use in over 125 countries. The World Health Organization also has an Emergency Use Listing for the vaccine, giving it access in up to 144 countries through the COVAX Facility.

The vaccine is manufactured and supplied by the Serum Institute of India under the name COVISHIELD, under a sub-license agreement with AstraZeneca.

Shares of the British-Swedish multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology company have gained almost 30% over the past year.

Management Commentary

Mene Pangalos, EVP of BioPharmaceuticals R&D at AstraZeneca, commented, “Ensuring a longer duration of immune protection is essential to the long-term management of COVID-19 globally, and boosters can address the waning of protection over time that has been seen with all primary vaccine schedules to date.”

Wall Street’s Take

Last week, Societe Generale analyst Justin Smith increased the price target on AstraZeneca to £153.00 (45.2% upside potential) from £130 and reiterated a Buy rating.

The rest of the Wall Street community is cautiously optimistic about the stock, with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on nine Buys and two Holds. The average AstraZeneca price target of GBp11,231.82 implies 6.6% upside potential to current levels.

Concluding Thoughts

Invented by the University of Oxford, Vaxzevria has helped prevent approximately 50 million COVID-19 cases, five million hospitalizations, and saved more than one million lives worldwide.

The approval for the third booster dose in the EU could boost revenues and profitability for the company.

Discover new investment ideas with data you can trust.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:
Why Are Top Insiders Selling Meta Stock?
Why Did Sea Shares Jump 14%?
Home Depot Hits Home Run with Solid Q1 Results