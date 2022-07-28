ASML Holding: Attractive Investment Despite Price Drop

ASML Holding (ASML) has shed a third of its value in 2022 amid the broader tech stock sell-off. The sell-off might have presented an attractive entry level for long-term investors eyeing exposure in the semiconductor space. The Dutch company boasts of a strong strategic advantage as it is the only company that makes machines used to produce the next generation of microchips.

Chip giants like Intel (INTC) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) are investing billions of dollars in a bid to bolster their chip production capacities. In the video, we look at how the Dutch company is at the foundation of technological innovation and an attractive investment play.