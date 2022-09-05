tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
CA English
AU English
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Ashmore’s stock jumped as the company painted a positive outlook amid declining profits

Story Highlights

Ashmore Group posted declining numbers in its annual results for 2022 as the investors’ risk appetite lowers down. The shares went in the opposite direction as the company remains optimistic about the emerging market’s growth.

Shares of investment management company Ashmore Group (GB:ASHM) surged by almost 8% after the company announced its full-year results, with a promising outlook, riding high on the recovery in emerging markets.

The sudden hike provided much-needed support to the company’s falling share prices. Over the past year, the company’s stock has fallen by around 45%.

Graphical user interface, chart, histogram Description automatically generated

Challenging times but a promising outlook

The company’s assets under management (AUM) declined by 32% to $64 billion, hit by geopolitical tensions after the Russia-Ukraine war, and other economic pressures from rising interest rates.

As a result, it had a negative investment performance of $16.6 billion and a net outflow of $13.5 billion. Profits were hit the hardest and were down by 58% to £118.4 million.

On the positive side, the company’s operating costs were reduced by 7% year-over-year. Moreover, despite the disappointing numbers, it managed a dividend of 16.9p per share. The company has a dividend yield of 8.2%.

The company is still positive about its long-term growth and believes that, in time, investment activity will rise again. The company’s regional asset management activities in emerging markets have been on track. Also, the diversification of assets in these markets will help the company to offset the overall risks.

The investment bank, Peel Hunt commented on the results, “Ashmore’s latest earnings were broadly in line with their estimates. There remain many reasons for longer-term optimism, albeit there are still clear short-term uncertainties. A strong balance sheet and close to 9% dividend yield offer some short-term compensation.”

What does Ashmore Group do?

Ashmore Group is an investment manager specialising in equities, corporate debt, external debt, and others. The company invests through these assets in emerging markets where capital markets are expanding.

Is Ashmore Group a buy?

According to TipRanks’ analyst rating consensus, Ashmore Group stock has a Hold rating. That’s based on five ratings from the analysts, which include one Buy, two Hold, and two Sell recommendations.

The ASHM target price is 219p, which is 5.3% up from the current price level. The analyst price targets range from a low of 170p per share to a high of 290p per share.

Conclusion

The company results are disturbing but were in line with market expectations – and investors remain hopeful about the company’s long-term outlook.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Harvey Norman (ASX:HVN) shares may be worth considering
Australian Stock Market Today – Tuesday, September 6: What You Need to Know
Australian Stock Market Today – Monday, September 5: What You Need to Know
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) Banned From Selling iPhones Without a Battery Charger in Brazil
AAPL
Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWAC) Stock Tumbles After Failing to Get Extension to Complete Truth Social Deal
DWAC
Stock Market Today: Stock Indices are Down, Non-Manufacturing PMI Beats Expectations
NDX
SPX
Bed, Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Stock Nosedives After CFO’s Demise
BBBY
This Insider Just Pocketed CNA Financial Stock (NYSE:CNA) Worth $6.6M
CNA
HIVE Blockchain (NASDAQ:HIVE) Reports Record BTC Production for August
HIVE
IVERIC Bio (NASDAQ: ISEE) Stock Shoots Up On the Back of Positive Topline Data For Zimura
ISEE
Harvey Norman (ASX:HVN) shares may be worth considering
Volkswagen to Walk the Talk of Listing Porsche AG
VWAGY
EQT (NYSE: EQT) Could Snap Up THQ Appalachia For $4 Billion
EQT
More Market News >