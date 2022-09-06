tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
CA English
AU English
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Q4 Earnings: Is Another Beat in the Cards?

Story Highlights

Zscaler is scheduled to announce its Q4 financials on September 8. It has consistently exceeded Street’s earnings projection in the past several quarters. The ongoing strength in its business implies that Zscaler could surpass analysts’ earnings expectations of $0.20 a share in Q4.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) will announce its Q4FY22 earnings after the market closes on Thursday, September 8, 2022. The company is benefitting from strong demand for its offerings despite macro challenges and economic uncertainties. Given the strong momentum in its business, Zscaler is well-positioned to exceed Street’s projections in the quarter.

Zscaler: Recent Past and the Near Future

The graph below shows that Zscaler has consistently surpassed analysts’ earnings estimates over the past several quarters. 

During the last reported quarter, Zscaler delivered adjusted earnings of $0.17 a share, compared to Wall Street’s expectations of $0.11. Its revenue surged 63% year-over-year, while billings increased 54%. Further, Zscaler generated a free cash flow margin of 15%. 

Commenting on its Q3 performance, Zscaler CEO Jay Chaudhry stated that the macro headwinds and uncertainty are driving “large, multi-year commitments for multiple product pillars of Zscaler platform as periods of uncertainty can act as a catalyst for change.” 

Further, increasing cyber security threats due to the ongoing digitization and cloud adoption drive demand for Zscaler’s products and services. 

Thanks to strong demand and secular tailwinds, Zscaler expects total revenue in the range of $304 million to $306 million in Q4, implying year-over-year growth of 54% to 55%. Meanwhile, it expects to deliver earnings per share of $0.20 to $0.21. Analysts expect Zscaler to post earnings of $0.20 a share. 

Is Zscaler Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Given the strength in its business and consistent earnings beat, Wall Street analysts maintain a bullish outlook on Zscaler stock ahead of its earnings. 

On TipRanks, ZS stock commands a Strong Buy rating based on 13 Buys and one Hold. Meanwhile, ZS’ average price forecast of $212.15 implies upside potential of 46.2%.

Bottom Line: Strong Fundamentals to Support Growth

Zscaler’s revenues have grown at a CAGR of 52% between 2017 and 2021. Meanwhile, its customer base, with $100K in ARR (annual recurring revenue), has grown at a CAGR of 45% during the same period. This year is no different, with its revenues and high-value customer base increasing rapidly.

Zscaler is poised to benefit from long-term secular tailwinds, including the increased spending on digital transformation and the rise in cyber threats. The company is witnessing an increase in new $1M+ ACV (annual contract value) deals across major geographies and verticals, which is positive news. Further, solid billings and a high retention rate augur well for growth. 

Read full Disclosure 

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on ZS

Zscaler to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
Press ReleasesZscaler to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
12d ago
ZS
Ahead of Earnings, Which is the Best Cybersecurity Stock?
ZS
CRWD
Zscaler to Host Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call
ZS
More ZS Latest News >

More News & Analysis on ZS

Press ReleasesZscaler to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
12d ago
ZS
Ahead of Earnings, Which is the Best Cybersecurity Stock?
Stock Analysis & IdeasAhead of Earnings, Which is the Best Cybersecurity Stock?
20d ago
ZS
CRWD
Press ReleasesZscaler to Host Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call
1M ago
ZS
More ZS Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Australian Stock Market Today – Tuesday, September 6: What You Need to Know
Australian Stock Market Today – Monday, September 5: What You Need to Know
EQT (NYSE: EQT) Could Snap Up THQ Appalachia For $4 Billion
EQT
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Is Fined Again by Irish Regulator. Here’s Why
META
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Agrees to Buy Signify Health for $8B
CVS
SGFY
GameStop (NYSE:GME) Stock: Website Traffic Portends a Weak Q2
GME
Australian Stock Market Today – Tuesday, September 6: What You Need to Know
More Market News >