tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Zillow: With Stock Down 67%, Is the Risk Worth the Reward?

Shares of the online real estate platform provider Zillow (NASDAQ:ZG) (NASDAQ:Z) are under pressure. Investors aren’t impressed despite the company’s focus on eliminating housing market risk from the balance sheet by exiting its iBuying operations (purchasing and selling homes directly through Zillow Offers). 

It’s worth noting that Zillow stock has lost more than 40% of its value this year and is down about 67% over the past year. 

Let’s investigate some of the factors that are hurting Zillow stock. 

Near-Term Challenges

Zillow delivered better-than-expected Q1 financials. Revenue benefitted from a faster-than-expected unwind of the homes segment and higher home resale prices. Further, improved revenues in the IMT (Internet, Media & Technology) segment supported overall sales.

While Q1 sales topped Street expectations, weak Q2 guidance, macro headwinds, and a choppy housing market outlook remains a drag.

In response to its Q2 guidance, Stifel Nicolaus analyst Scott Devitt stated that the mid-point of Zillow’s Q2 revenue forecast range of $903-$1,031 million reflects a year-over-year decline of about 26%. Further, it is significantly lower than the consensus estimate of $1.8 billion. 

Devitt, who recommends a Hold on Zillow’s Class A shares, added that second-quarter guidance reflected “the pull-forward in home sales in 1Q, as well as slower growth expectations for the core IMT business.” Taking a cautious stance, the analyst lowered his Q2 and FY22 estimates and reduced his price target. 

Echoing similar sentiments, Jefferies analyst John Colantuoni expects macro headwinds, including higher mortgage rates, to negatively impact Zillow’s performance. However, Colantuoni views Zillow’s risk-reward as attractive given the low valuation and the company’s ability to generate solid cash (ended Q1 with cash and investments of 3.6 billion). 

Colantuoni stated, “We continue to believe owning Z will reward the long-term holder, but think macro headwinds are likely to curb near-term stock performance despite all-time low valuation.”

Bottom Line

Zillow is a leading player in the online real estate space. Its shareholder-friendly moves, including the authorization of an additional $1 billion share buyback plan, and the wind-down of its iBuying operations, are encouraging.  

However, near-term headwinds like fewer new for-sale listings, tight inventory, and a slowdown in refinancing activity amid higher mortgage rates could continue to play spoilsport in the short term.  

Due to the near-term challenges, most analysts remain sidelined on Zillow stock. It sports a Hold consensus rating based on five Buy, 13 Hold, and two Sell recommendations. Meanwhile, Zillow stock has an underperform Smart Score of 2 out of 10 on TipRanks. 

The average Zillow price target of $50.87 implies 36.1% upside potential from current levels.  

Discover new investment ideas with data you can trust.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure