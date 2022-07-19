tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
All News
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Williams-Sonoma Stock is Cheap but Can Get Even Cheaper

Story Highlights

Williams Sonoma stock has already suffered such a massive fall from grace. As a recession or slowdown nears, the discretionary retailer could easily have more room to the downside.

Undoubtedly, discretionary retail tends to take a huge hit when the economy grinds to a slowdown or contraction. With pundits upping their recession odds, it should come as no surprise to see upscale furniture and kitchenware retailer Williams-Sonoma (WSM) leading the charge lower.

WSM shares have been under considerable selling pressure since peaking in late 2021. The stock lost more than 52% of its value from peak to trough and is in the process of clawing its way higher again, even amid rising recession fears.

If a coming recession proves severe, there’s no question WSM stock could get cut in half again. However, if there is no recession or if it’s short-lived, it’s WSM stock that could have the most room to the upside in a relief rally.

What’s worrisome about Williams-Sonoma is the fact that there are as many Sell recommendations as Buy recommendations when looking at analyst ratings. Personally, I’m bearish on the stock because demand for big-budget “nice to haves” could dissipate very quickly if a recession comes to be.

In any case, the stock looks incredibly cheap at 8.6 times trailing earnings and just 1.1 times sales. Still, many Wall Street analysts aren’t convinced that the perceived value is real.

Now down around 40% from its highs, Williams-Sonoma stock still seems to be an at-risk holding, given the severity of past economic-driven declines. The 2006-08 crash in WSM stock was quite severe, with the name shedding more than 82% of its value.

Weakness in shares began well before the rest of the market slipped. Indeed, Williams and other discretionary retailers tend to act as the canary in the coal mine ahead of economic declines.

Williams-Sonoma: Real Value or a Value Trap?

Undoubtedly, the firm may have over-earned in 2021. Over the next 18 months, Williams could easily under-earn, perhaps raking in less than current estimates suggest. That’s the nature of big-ticket discretionary retail, which tends to be cyclical.

WSM stock may look cheap on a trailing earnings basis, but if coming earnings fall short (and there’s a good chance they could), it could be very difficult to catch a bottom in a name with a history of losing more than 80% of its value during economic downturns.

Wall Street’s Take on WSM Stock

Turning to Wall Street, WSM stock comes in as a Hold. Out of 13 analyst ratings, there are four Buys, five Holds, and four Sells.

The average Williams-Sonoma price target is $138.67, implying upside potential of 5.05%. Analyst price targets range from a low of $100.00 per share to a high of $185.00 per share.

How Williams-Sonoma Can Sail Through an Economic Hailstorm

Williams-Sonoma has done a marvelous job of keeping brand affinity high. Discounting in the face of a downturn could take a bit of shine out of the upscale brand. However, I don’t think it needs to get too aggressive with markdowns as the firm expands into new product categories.

Not everything at Williams-Sonoma is expensive. The company has diversified away from big-ticket furnishings and other pricey items into less-cyclical necessities like must-have appliances. Indeed, such smaller “must-have” items can be bought cheaply from a rival.

However, the Williams-Sonoma brand is a label of quality. Even amid tough times, quality at a reasonable price can trump cheap items that tend not to last and are thus of lesser value.

Moving ahead, management has its hands full as it faces the biggest challenge since the 2008 recession. Recently, Morgan Stanley (MS) analyst Simeon Gutman warned that WSM stock was a retailer poised for further downside.

Williams doesn’t just sell “big-ticket durables,” but they still comprise a huge slice of overall revenues. I think Gutman’s cautionary note is more than warranted.

To Buy WSM stock at these levels is to be adding considerable risk to a portfolio. Sure, the stock is cheap, but it’s cheap for a reason, and it could become even cheaper in a year, given economic storm clouds moving in.

The Takeaway – It’s Probably Too Early to Buy WSM

Williams-Sonoma is a magnificent company with a high degree of brand affinity. However, as a discretionary retailer, it stands to feel the full force of the coming economic slowdown.

While a great deal of damage is already in the books (shares have already gotten cut in half), past stock crashes suggest WSM stock could easily be cut in half again if worse comes to worst.

In short, many Wall Street analysts think it’s too soon to reach for the retailer; I think they’re right.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Suncor May Sell Petro-Canada Business to Unlock Shareholder Value
SU
Burberry sales hit amid lockdowns in China – but Europe offers hope
Why Did Gossamer Bio Stock Rally 2.2% in Monday’s Pre-Market Trade?
GOSS
Why Is Ashland Stock Rising Today?
ASH
Despite Weakness in SONM Stock, These Insiders Look Confident
SONM
Boeing Has a Big Surprise for Its Stakeholders
BA
How Did Bank of America Fare in the Second Quarter?
BAC
Goldman Sachs Exceeds Q2 Expectations; Shares Up 4%
GS
Deliveroo cuts revenue guidance as cost-of-living crisis bites
Goldman Sachs Beats Profit Estimates and Increases Quarterly Dividend to $2.50, Shares Surge 4%
GS

Latest News Feed

Suncor May Sell Petro-Canada Business to Unlock Shareholder Value
SU
Burberry sales hit amid lockdowns in China – but Europe offers hope
Why Did Gossamer Bio Stock Rally 2.2% in Monday’s Pre-Market Trade?
GOSS
Why Is Ashland Stock Rising Today?
ASH
Despite Weakness in SONM Stock, These Insiders Look Confident
SONM
Boeing Has a Big Surprise for Its Stakeholders
BA
How Did Bank of America Fare in the Second Quarter?
BAC
Goldman Sachs Exceeds Q2 Expectations; Shares Up 4%
GS
Deliveroo cuts revenue guidance as cost-of-living crisis bites
Goldman Sachs Beats Profit Estimates and Increases Quarterly Dividend to $2.50, Shares Surge 4%
GS