Will the Uptrend in Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock Sustain?

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF Screener
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Newsletter Center
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Will the Uptrend in Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock Sustain?

Story Highlights

Upstart stock has gained about 80% year-to-date. Analysts see downside potential from the current levels.

Shares of the financial technology company Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) jumped over 70% following the company’s strong Q1 performance. Given the recent rally, UPST stock is up about 80% year-to-date. However, Wall Street analysts’ consensus ratings and average price targets indicate that the uptrend in UPST stock will not hold. Further, the average price target shows significant downside potential from current levels. 

The most significant catalyst for UPST stock was the funding arrangement of over $2 billion. During the Q1 conference call, UPST said that it secured multiple long-term funding agreements, which would deliver over $2 billion to the company in the next 12 months. As UPST depends on third-party financing, the long-term funding agreement amid credit tightening and rising interest rates was cheered by investors. 

In a note to investors dated May 10, Goldman Sachs analyst Mike Ng expressed appreciation for the increased long-term capital commitment.

However, the analyst remains skeptical about the take rates, which he expects to decline, and borrower acquisition costs, which he forecasts to increase due to heightened competition. Take rate is the commission fee a marketplace levies for each transaction it facilitates on its platform. The analyst maintained a Sell recommendation on UPST stock. 

Like Mike Ng, Wedbush analyst David Chiaverini also appreciates these long-term funding agreements. However, the analyst questions the “preferential economics” of these agreements. On May 16, Chiaverini reiterated his Sell call on UPST stock, citing weak delinquency and loss trends, “waning appetite from Upstart’s credit buyers and the securitization market,” and its dependence on third-party funding. 

What’s the Prediction for Upstart Stock? 

The macro uncertainty impacting origination volumes, a slowdown in the ABS (asset-backed securities) market, and concerns regarding higher delinquencies keep analysts bearish about Upstart stock.  

UPST stock sports a Moderate Sell consensus rating based on one Buy, three Hold, and seven Sell recommendations. At the same time, analysts’ average price target of $14.45 implies a downside potential of 39.11%. 

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on UPST

UPST, PYPL, or SOFI: Which Stock is Wall Street’s Most Compelling Fintech Pick?
Stock Analysis & IdeasUPST, PYPL, or SOFI: Which Stock is Wall Street’s Most Compelling Fintech Pick?
3d ago
PYPL
SOFI
UPST Rally Likely a Short Squeeze
UPST
Castlelake Reaches Purchase Agreement for up to $4 Billion of Consumer Installment Loans Originated on Upstart’s Platform
UPST
More UPST Latest News >

More News & Analysis on UPST

UPST, PYPL, or SOFI: Which Stock is Wall Street’s Most Compelling Fintech Pick?
Stock Analysis & IdeasUPST, PYPL, or SOFI: Which Stock is Wall Street’s Most Compelling Fintech Pick?
3d ago
PYPL
SOFI
UPST Rally Likely a Short Squeeze
Market NewsUPST Rally Likely a Short Squeeze
8d ago
UPST
Castlelake Reaches Purchase Agreement for up to $4 Billion of Consumer Installment Loans Originated on Upstart’s Platform
Press ReleasesCastlelake Reaches Purchase Agreement for up to $4 Billion of Consumer Installment Loans Originated on Upstart’s Platform
11d ago
UPST
More UPST Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >