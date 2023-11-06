tiprankstipranks
Will Nio Stock Double Over the Next Year? Morgan Stanley Thinks So
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Will Nio Stock Double Over the Next Year? Morgan Stanley Thinks So

It’s been no bull market year for Nio (NYSE:NIO) investors with the shares having shed 14.5% on a year-to-date basis. However, recent times have been more bountiful with the stock clawing back some losses by climbing 11% higher over the past week.

That uptick has come off the back of two investor-pleasing developments. First, the company announced its October deliveries, and these showed that the Chinese EV maker sold 16,074 vehicles during the month, amounting to a 3% month-over-month increase and a 60% improvement on the same period last year. So far in 2023, deliveries have reached 126,067, representing a 36.3% YoY increase.

That announcement was followed by the news that Nio intends to slash its workforce by 10% in November as it works to streamline operations and lower costs in the face of mounting competition. The company also said it will defer or cut its investment in any projects that won’t help the company’s financial performance within the next three years.  Additionally, the company is also mulling over the spin-off of non-core parts of the business, such as the battery or mobile phones segment.

“In our view,” opined Morgan Stanley analyst Tim Hsiao, “the reshuffle should be across the board except certain functions, like frontline workers and salespeople that dominate vehicle sales performance.”

The fact investors reacted positively to the news comes as no surprise to Hsiao, who notes that in the wake of the notable cash burn and loss incurred in 1H23, cost cutting “appears imperative.”

That said, it will take more than that for the stock to be looked at in a different light again. “We believe such a move, if effective, should gradually alleviate market concerns on cash flow and financials,” Hsiao went on to add. “However, a more meaningful stock re-rating would still call for greater efforts on ongoing restructuring, execution of the sales push, and further optimization of the organization as well as product portfolio.”

Meanwhile, Hsiao remains a fully-fledged NIO bull. Along with an Overweight (i.e., Buy) rating, his $18.70 price target remains the Street’s highest and suggests shares will more than double in the year ahead. (To watch Hsiao’s track record, click here)

On balance, most on the Street agree with Hsiao’s thesis although not with the same level of enthusiasm. The stock claims a Moderate Buy consensus rating, based on 6 Buys vs. 3 Holds. Going by the $13.49 average price target, a year from now, shares will be changing hands for a 65% premium. (See Nio stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Will Nio Stock Double Over the Next Year? Morgan Stanley Thinks So
