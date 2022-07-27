tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Will Costco Stock Recover Amid Retail Woes?

Story Highlights

While the retail sector continues to be under pressure due to high inflation and supply chain disruptions, Wall Street analysts remain bullish on Costco’s ability to sail through a tough macro environment.

Major retail stocks, including Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST), declined on Tuesday, July 26, after Walmart (WMT) lowered its fiscal second quarter and full-year guidance. Amid soaring inflation, consumers are spending more on essentials, like food, and cutting down their expenditure on discretionary goods. This trend is forcing Walmart to mark down certain discretionary items, thus hurting its profitability. Despite the tough conditions faced by the retail sector, Wall Street analysts continue to be bullish on Costco.

Costco is a membership-only warehouse chain, selling groceries as well as discretionary items through 833 warehouses. The company also operates self-service gasoline stations at a number of its U.S. and international locations.

Costco’s June Sales were Impressive

Earlier this month, Costco reported strong sales for the retail month of June (five weeks ended July 3, 2022). The company’s June sales increased 20.4% to $22.8 billion, with comparable sales up 18.1%. Even after excluding the impact of changes in gasoline price and currency fluctuations, Costco’s June comparable sales were up 13%.

Costco sells its merchandise at lower prices to its members, compared to the prices at which they are sold at other wholesale or retail stores. Due to such bargain deals on a wide range of merchandise categories, Costco enjoys strong membership renewal rates. At the end of the fiscal third quarter (ended May 8, 2022), Costco’s membership renewal rates were 92% in the U.S. and Canada, and 90% worldwide.

Analysts Remain Bullish on Costco

Following a recent visit to Costco headquarters and a tour of the nearby warehouse, Jefferies analyst Corey Tarlowe reaffirmed Costco stock as her top pick.

While Costco might not hike its membership fees amid the ongoing macro challenges, Tarlowe is “encouraged” by the company’s narrative about gas, inventory, international, and in-store productivity initiatives, like self-checkout.

Tarlowe stated that Costco sees its Gas segment as a key traffic driver amid rising fuel prices. It’s worth noting that nearly 50% of members who purchase gas at Costco also buy goods at the warehouse. However, this proportion has declined as “more members have been topping off their gas tanks.”  

Also, management is bullish on further expansion of Costco’s international business, as it carries a higher margin than the domestic business due to lower costs and less competition. Costco plans to open 25-30 new warehouses per year, 50% of which will be in international markets.  

Recently, Deutsche Bank analyst Krisztina Katai upgraded Costco stock to a Buy from Hold, and increased the price target to $579 from $525. Katai views Costco as one of the most consistent players. The analyst feels that the company’s “steady traffic gains and high membership renewal rates serve as key differentiators in an increasingly uncertain backdrop.”

Overall, Costco scores a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 16 Buys and three Holds. The average Costco price target of $560.21 implies 9.43% upside potential from current levels. Shares are down 9.4% year-to-date.

Conclusion

As evident by the recently reported June sales numbers, Costco continues to see strong top-line growth, with members taking advantage of the lower prices offered by the company amid an inflationary environment. Wall Street analysts continue to be bullish on Costco for multiple reasons, including impressive membership renewal rates.

What’s more, as per TipRanks Smart Score System, Costco scores a nine out of 10, indicating that the stock could likely outperform the broader market. 

Disclosure 

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on COST

Stock Analysis & IdeasCostco: A Defensive Stock in the Face of the Oncoming Recession
12d ago
COST
Costco Wholesale Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
COST
Why Was Costco Trading Higher in Friday’s Pre-Market Session?
COST
More COST Latest News >

More News & Analysis on COST

Stock Analysis & IdeasCostco: A Defensive Stock in the Face of the Oncoming Recession
12d ago
COST
Press ReleasesCostco Wholesale Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
14d ago
COST
Market NewsWhy Was Costco Trading Higher in Friday’s Pre-Market Session?
19d ago
COST
More COST Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Pagaya Technologies Stock Explodes Again
PGY
Investors Are Lovin’ McDonald’s Q2 Earnings Beat, Solid Comparable Sales
MCD
Stock Market Today – Wednesday, July 27: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Unilever delivers consistency in results as customers pay higher prices
Ives Goes on the Offensive Against General Motors on Twitter
GM
Here’s Why 3M Shares Rose 5% Despite Muted FY22 Outlook
MMM
Investors Cheer for Texas Instruments’ Upbeat Q2 Results
TXN
Despite Failing Q4 Expectations, Microsoft Stock Rose Over 6%
MSFT
A Key Insider Loads up on Jefferies Shares
JEF
Shopify Stock Drops 14%; CEO Admits Being Wrong
SHOP
More Market News >