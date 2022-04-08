Why SoFi Stock is Still So Fine

Shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) continued their downward trajectory on Thursday falling 7.2% to close at $8.12, hovering near its 52-week low of $7.64.

In the past five days alone, shares have dropped 14.2%. The fintech company’s stock has taken a beating this week following President Biden’s announcement of the extension on the “pause on federal student loan repayments through August 31, 2022.”

Following this announcement, SoFi updated its guidance for FY22 on Wednesday, and the company’s management now expects that the “impending fall midterm elections will precipitate a likely seventh extension beyond August 2022 by the Administration.”

As a result, SoFi has now lowered its net revenues and adjusted EBITDA outlook to $1.47 billion and $100 million, respectively. Earlier, the company had projected revenues and adjusted EBITDA of $1.57 billion and $180 million, respectively.

Student refinancing loans are a major source of revenue for SoFi’s lending business.

Anthony Noto, CEO of SoFi commented that even as its student loan refinancing business has been operating at “less than 50% of pre-COVID levels for the last two years,” the company remains positioned for a strong rise in revenues.

Noto added, “Even with the assumption of no end to the moratorium in 2022, our new full year 2022 financial guidance represents approximately 45% year-over-year Adjusted Net Revenue growth to $1.47 billion, a tripling of Adjusted EBITDA to $100 million, and a doubling of margins.”

Following the updated guidance, Wedbush analyst David Chiaverini while keeping a Buy rating on the stock, viewed this moratorium as a “temporary headwind.”

The analyst remained bullish on SoFi’s “strong growth outlook,” rising brand presence that could drive membership growth, and its technology platform, Galileo which offers SoFi a competitive advantage.

Chiaverini added, “We expect credit quality to be stronger than peers given its borrowers are at the higher end of the credit spectrum with an average FICO [credit score] of ~750; and the recently approved bank charter should accelerate earnings growth, in our view.”

However, the analyst has lowered the price target on the stock from $20 to $15, implying an upside potential of 84.7%.

The analyst’s price target is based on “the company trading at 4.3x 2026 price/sales discounted back to 2023 at 10% per year.”

Wall Street’s Take

However, other analysts on the Street are cautiously optimistic about the stock with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on seven Buys and six Holds. The average SOFI stock forecast is $15.13, implying an 86.3% upside potential from current levels.

