Toyota (NYSE:TM) Isn’t Going All-In on EVs; Why It Matters

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Toyota (NYSE:TM) Isn’t Going All-In on EVs; Why It Matters

Story Highlights

While seemingly every automaker gushes about the electrification of mobility, Toyota Motor has been an oddball standout, insisting on a gradual approach to electric vehicles. Recently, this contrarian narrative has been gaining steam, forcing a reexamination of TM stock.

It’s not every day that the conservative-leaning editorial arm of Fox News sings the praises of Japanese companies. However, that was what occurred when former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee affirmed the position of Toyota (NYSE:TM) regarding electric vehicles. Contrasting with peers, Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda declared that he’s part of the industry’s silent majority in questioning EV exclusivity. Once an oddball, TM stock deserves further investigation. I am long-term bullish on the stock.

Fundamentally, EVs may very well represent the future of mobility. Although their production requires an expenditure on natural resources and environmentally-unfriendly manufacturing processes, once rolled off the assembly line, their day-to-day operation features zero emissions. With climate change and concerns about geopolitical energy dependencies rising to the forefront, EVs seem to offer a win-win solution. However, Toyota doesn’t quite see it that way, leading to questions about TM stock.

It’s not that the famous automaker doesn’t care about electrification. Around this time last year, Toyota announced plans to invest $35 billion to launch 30 EVs by 2030. Rather, Toyota refuses to go all-in on EVs, which makes TM stock both compelling and risky. If EVs become the exclusive standard for vehicular travel, Toyota could lag behind the competition. On the flip side, if combustion-powered vehicles remain relevant, the company would be in an enviable position.

To be fair, Toyoda never stated that he was anti-EV. “Because the right answer is still unclear, we shouldn’t limit ourselves to just one option,” he said, per The Wall Street Journal. Sure enough, Fox News’ internet commentators – who typically don’t share much love for foreign companies that compete with American enterprises – praised Toyota’s contrarian move.

By the numbers, they might be right on this particular issue.

TM Stock May Benefit from Modulated Approach to EVs

To reiterate, Toyota is hardly an anti-EV company. It invests in the underlying technology along with other approaches, particularly hybrid. Instead, management urges flexibility ahead of a difficult-to-navigate economic environment, and it’s this smart and conscientious strategy that may boost TM stock in the long run.

Primarily, a massive impediment to broader EV integration is cost. Early in 2022, the average transaction price for a new EV stood at $62,876. Given that the pre-pandemic U.S. household income was $69,560, not too many people can reasonably afford an EV. Combined with the destruction of the dollar’s purchasing power and rising layoffs, fewer people are interested in making the transition.

Second, technical issues pose major challenges for the EV exclusive. As TipRanks reporter Sweta Jaiswal mentioned, the U.S. “has nearly 124,000 public chargers that take long hours to charge.” Further, another WSJ report mentioned that the government seeks to raise this number to 500,000 public chargers. However, Jaiswal points out that McKinsey & Co. projects a requirement of 1.2 million chargers for EV integration to be viable.

Further, charging infrastructure alone won’t lead to a mass transition to EVs. For instance, while The Washington Post argues that EVs are the future, the news agency also acknowledges that the power grid isn’t ready. By one study, the U.S. will need to invest as much as $125 billion by 2030 to accommodate EVs.

Unfortunately, this number may be understated. For example, in California – the richest state in the Union – its grid couldn’t handle people turning on their air conditioners. Therefore, policymakers and private companies proposed renewable energy infrastructure investments to reduce the strain. However, millions of households plugging in their EVs would require a far greater upgrade.

Is TM Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

Turning to Wall Street, TM stock has a Hold consensus rating based on zero Buys, three Holds, and zero Sell ratings. The average TM price target is $152.40, implying 13.6% upside potential.

Interestingly, on TipRanks, TM stock has a 7 out of 10 Smart Score rating. This indicates that the stock is likely to perform in line with the overall market but is just one point away from receiving an “outperform” rating.

Takeaway: Toyota Might Come Out Ahead Financially

Although Toyota’s decision to carefully move into electrification may seem awfully conservative, it’s also arguably sensible. Frankly, those betting on an exclusive EV future may spark catastrophic damage to their financials if they get it wrong. Thus, TM stock appears rather reasonable.

Currently, on a trailing-12-month basis, Toyota’s profitability margins rate decently though not superbly. For instance, its net margin is 7.43%, ranked better than 77% of the industry. In turn, its return on equity – or the ability to convert equity into profits – is 9.51%. Here, this stat rates better than nearly 63% of the competition – good but not great.

Further, its three-year revenue growth rate stands at 2.9%. This ranks better than 57.5% of its peers, which is a challenge for TM stock. If Toyota goes EV exclusive, it may have to wait years for either consumers to boost their income or for economies of scale to drive down production costs. Neither outcome looks promising at the moment.

Right now and arguably for the foreseeable future, Toyota dominates the average-income segment. If society incurs a recession, Toyota is better positioned than the EV-exclusive competition. Therefore, TM stock is more intriguing than it initially appears on paper.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on TM

Toyota reports November worldwide sales rose 2.9% to 796,484 units
The FlyToyota reports November worldwide sales rose 2.9% to 796,484 units
1d ago
TM
Toyota (NYSE:TM) Stock: Overseas Demand Buoys November Sales and Production Numbers
TM
Wyden seeks information from carmakers on Chinese supply chains, CNBC reports
F
GM
More TM Latest News >

More News & Analysis on TM

Toyota reports November worldwide sales rose 2.9% to 796,484 units
The FlyToyota reports November worldwide sales rose 2.9% to 796,484 units
1d ago
TM
Toyota (NYSE:TM) Stock: Overseas Demand Buoys November Sales and Production Numbers
Market NewsToyota (NYSE:TM) Stock: Overseas Demand Buoys November Sales and Production Numbers
1d ago
TM
Wyden seeks information from carmakers on Chinese supply chains, CNBC reports
The FlyWyden seeks information from carmakers on Chinese supply chains, CNBC reports
5d ago
F
GM
More TM Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >