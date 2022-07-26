Should You Buy Phillips Edison Stock for Its Monthly Dividend?

With Phillips Edison & Company’s (PECO) grocery-anchored shopping centers performing relatively well lately and its monthly dividend offering a rather predictable income stream, PECO seems enticing at first glance. However, the company’s growth prospects appear very thin. Combined with an extended valuation multiple, its total prospects are likely not worth buying into, in my view. Therefore, I am neutral on the stock.

Phillips Edison & Company is a real estate investment trust (REIT) and one of the largest owners and operators of omnichannel grocery-anchored shopping centers in the United States. It also operates a third-party investment management platform, offering property management and advisory services to unconsolidated joint ventures and a private fund. PECO went public last year but was founded in 2009.

As of its latest filings, the company’s wholly-owned portfolio comprised 269 properties, totaling roughly 30.8 million square feet, scattered across 31 states. Due to the nature of its property portfolio, PECO features several good qualities.

PECO: High Occupancy Rates, Reliable Tenants

Since 98.1% of its shopping centers are anchored to grocers, its properties attract consumers for their daily necessities and not necessarily for other discretionaries. Thus, increased foot traffic is achieved, which in turn results in excellent occupancy rates. In fact, occupancy stood at 96.2% as of PECO’s latest quarterly report, even improving from last year’s already high 94.8%.

Additionally, the company features a broad tenant base, with its top 20 tenants comprising 49.3% of its leased square feet, while no tenant accounts for more than 11.2%. Further, most of its tenants are reliable retailers, including Kroger (KR), Walmart (WMT), Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM), and TJX Companies (TJX), among other behemoths in the space. Therefore, the company enjoys robust rent collection and cash flow diversification.

PECO’s Performance is Lagging Despite Its Positive Qualities

Despite PECO’s numerous qualities, the company’s financial performance has been lagging for years. PECO reported an FFO/share of $1.81 last year, which is lower than Fiscal 2015’s FFO/share of $1.85.

Despite the company’s rental revenues more than doubling since, operating and financial expenses have also been growing rapidly. Further, while issuing shares to fund acquisitions is common among REITs, PECO’s acquisitions have not been accretive enough to find the underlying share issuances worthwhile. This explains why its FFO has failed to expand on a per-share basis.

One could argue that rent escalations over time could grow the company’s revenues and thus FFO/share. However, here’s where PECO’s long-term leases weigh lower on the company’s growth potential. Specifically, the company’s average remaining lease term stands at 4.5 years.

On the one hand, this provides the company with cash flow visibility. On the other, the company cannot renegotiate these contracts for quite some time. So while the company’s expenses are growing these days as a result of the surging inflation, its revenues do not grow at a similar pace, leading to lower margins. Security and predictability come at a price, after all.

The Stock is Expensive Based on Its Lack of Growth

In my view, shares are expensive based on PECO’s growth prospects. To give you some context, let’s consider PECO’s pre-pandemic same-center NOI growth. In 2017, 2018, and 2019, same-center NOI rose by 3.5%, 3.7%, and 3.7%, respectively. The metric stood at 8.1% last year, but this was only due to a decline of 4.1% in 2020 as a result of the pandemic, thus still averaging in the mid-to-high 3.5% – 4.0% range.

Combined with inflation surging this year, same-store NOI growth may come notably lower in the company’s upcoming Q2 results and for the full-year Fiscal 2022 results. In any case, it’s just not enough to drive accretive growth over time and expand FFO/share.

With that in mind, assuming PECO delivers a generous FFO/share of around $2.00 this year, the stock is currently trading at a P/FFO of 16.4x. This is a very rich multiple for a REIT whose FFO/share could remain stagnated for years to come.

Wall Street’s Take on PECO Stock

Turning to Wall Street, Phillips Edison & Company has a Hold consensus rating based on five Holds assigned in the past three months.

At $34.00, the average PECO stock projections suggest just 3.6% upside potential.

The Takeaway: A Cash-Like Position with Limited Upside

In my view, PECO is currently serving as a cash-like position. Investors are essentially willing to pay a premium valuation for the company’s qualities while they are getting paid the 3.14% yield. The monthly payout further encourages the premium multiple since returns are quite predictable.

However, the stock has virtually no further upside prospects. The underlying FFO/share generation is likely to keep lagging based on the REIT’s lease profile, and the valuation multiple is likely to either be sustained or move lower from here. For this reason, I believe the company’s investment case leans more toward the risk side than the reward one.

