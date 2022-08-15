tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Why One Investing Platform Stock Looks Better than the Other

Story Highlights

Shares of these two investing platforms are both down year-to-date, but a closer look reveals that one is vastly superior to the other. The one that captures fewer headlines sports a better P/E ratio and a more attractive user base.

In this piece, we used TipRanks’ Comparison Tool to evaluate two publicly traded investing platforms. As you will see, Interactive Brokers (IBKR) is the better choice when compared to Robinhood (HOOD).

It’s no secret that the COVID-19 pandemic inspired more individuals to trade stocks than ever before, and stock trading platforms benefited dramatically. Publicly traded names saw their stocks soar as they added more and more users, although some clearly benefited more than others due to other factors in the sudden hype in investing among retail investors.

However, things have changed significantly since the trading boom driven by the pandemic. Stock prices have been heading steadily lower since November and December 2021. The S&P 500 peaked at around 4,766 in December, while the Nasdaq Composite peaked at around 16,057 in November.  

As a result, retail investors just aren’t as interested in trading as they were when the latest bull run was in force. However, investors will notice that those other factors that drove differences in the levels of benefits enjoyed by various trading platforms continue to affect their user counts and stock prices.

Analysis reveals that those stock trading trends that drove activity on various stock trading platforms remain in force, suggesting that a bullish view may be appropriate for Interactive Brokers while calling for a neutral-to-bearish view on Robinhood.

Stock Trading Trends

According to Deloitte, about 6 million Americans downloaded a retail stock trading app in January 2021 alone, but by then, the pandemic-era trend was already in full swing. More than 10 million Americans opened a new brokerage account in 2020.

Many people around the world found themselves suddenly out of work when the pandemic hit. As a result, many Americans turned to the stock market when they found themselves with a lot of free time and no money coming in. Additionally, the U.S. government handed out sizable piles of free money, lining consumers’ pockets with thousands of dollars that they could put to work in the stock market.

FOMO also swept the stock markets during the pandemic as consumers watched stock prices soar and started to fear they were missing out. Social media also started to play an important role in trading during the pandemic as retail investors discussed various stocks and, in the case of forums like Reddit’s WallStreetBets, sent some stocks through the roof with no fundamental basis in reality.

Deloitte categorized the new flood of retail investors into two buckets. The first includes young, novice investors with little to no experience who are sometimes heavily influenced by what they read on social media and from other sources of information. The second bucket contains savvier investors with more experience and more money available to invest. Social media can impact this group, but perhaps not as strong as the first group.

Robinhood Stock

One of Robinhood’s problems is which bucket of retail investors tend to use its platform. It originally attracted users by offering “free” trades, so it attracted investors who didn’t have much money. The average Robinhood user is a 31-year-old man with $240 in his account, and about half of its customers are first-time investors. On the other hand, the average Charles Schwab user is 50 and thus tends to have more disposable income.

In 2021, the average user had $4,000 in their Robinhood account, compared to $127,000 for the average E-Trade (MS) user and $234,000 for the average Charles Schwab (SCHW) user. The company reported in its second-quarter earnings release that its assets under custody had declined more than 30% quarter-over-quarter due mostly to lower market valuations, so it’s clear that Robinhood users are losing money. Meanwhile, Charles Schwab’s assets fell 10% year-over-year in its second quarter.

Robinhood’s other primary problem is its lack of profitability. Robinhood posted losses of -$0.34 per share for the second quarter, which missed the consensus of -$0.32 per share in losses. It also has a history of earnings and revenue misses.

As recession fears spread, investors are no longer willing to invest in unprofitable companies, so the stocks of unprofitable companies have plunged even more than those of profitable firms, regardless of sector. Rising interest rates will make it difficult for money-losing companies to keep their doors open because of how expensive it’s getting to borrow money.

As stock prices fall, this isn’t a particularly good time to invest in stock trading platforms except to buy and hold until brighter days, but Robinhood doesn’t even look like a great pick for that. The company lost almost 2 million users between the first and second quarters and more than 6 million over the last year. Additionally, Robinhood’s total unique visitors are down 49% year-to-date.

Robinhood has a Hold consensus rating based on three Buys, five Holds, and two Sells assigned over the last three months. At $11.40, the average Robinhood price target implies upside potential of 3.5%.

Interactive Brokers Stock

On the other hand, Interactive Brokers is holding up far better than Robinhood, potentially offering a buy-the-dip opportunity for those who want to buy and hold until the markets turn around. The average Interactive Brokers user is 42, with an average account size of $223,000, so the platform’s users are more well-established than Robinhood’s.

Unfortunately, Interactive Brokers has also been missing earnings and revenue estimates, but the most important factor here is that the company is profitable. Although both financial metrics are down year-over-year, the trading platform remains profitable, making it a better option at a time when investors are shunning speculative, cash-burning companies like Robinhood.

Interactive Brokers is also holding up better on other metrics. For example, the number of total unique visits to its website on all devices is down only 10% year-over-year, demonstrating better-staying power. The company also added 2 million client accounts during the second quarter, a 34% year-over-year increase and a 1% month-over-month increase.

These positive factors have led analysts to rate Interactive Brokers as a Strong Buy based on three Buy ratings assigned over the last three months. At $92, the average Interactive Brokers price target implies upside potential of 40.4%.

Conclusion: Interactive Brokers Stock is Significantly Better than Robinhood Stock

A look at the P/E ratios of the analyzed companies is very telling, as Robinhood’s stands at around -4x, compared to Interactive Brokers’ P/E of about 23x. This essentially means that Robinhood investors are losing $0.25 per dollar invested in the company. Conversely, Interactive Brokers investors earn roughly $0.043 per dollar invested, making it significantly better, especially in the current market environment.

It appears that Robinhood remains a story stock that may only be popular among the younger, inexperienced investors who typically frequent its platform. Robinhood’s earnings can’t improve until its users’ bank accounts improve, which could take longer than the accounts of those who frequent Interactive Brokers.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on HOOD

Here’s How Website Traffic Determined Robinhood’s Q2 Performance
Stock Analysis & IdeasHere’s How Website Traffic Determined Robinhood’s Q2 Performance
12d ago
HOOD
Robinhood Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results
HOOD
Share Volumes of Berkshire Hathaway Surged. Now We Know Why.
HOOD
More HOOD Latest News >

More News & Analysis on HOOD

Here’s How Website Traffic Determined Robinhood’s Q2 Performance
Stock Analysis & IdeasHere’s How Website Traffic Determined Robinhood’s Q2 Performance
12d ago
HOOD
Press ReleasesRobinhood Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results
13d ago
HOOD
Share Volumes of Berkshire Hathaway Surged. Now We Know Why.
Stock Analysis & IdeasShare Volumes of Berkshire Hathaway Surged. Now We Know Why.
25d ago
HOOD
More HOOD Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Stock Market Today – Monday, Aug 15: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
ironSource Stock Up 14% after AppLovin News – Here’s Why
U
IS
Li Auto Stock Falling on Disappointing Q2 Revenues; Nio Stock Falling in Turn
LI
NIO
George Soros on a Buying Spree for these Tech Stocks: Tesla, Ford
F
TSLA
Bourne Leisure family that owned Butlin’s offers £300m to Blackstone
BX
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Monday
ME
ZI
Smooth sailing for shipping giant Clarkson with solid interim results
This Top Insider is Bulking up on Radius Health Stock
RDUS
Weekly Market Review: Rally Continues as Inflation Fears Subside
MTDR
Stock Market Today – Friday, Aug 12: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
More Market News >