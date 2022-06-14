tiprankstipranks
All News
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Why Are Top Insiders Buying Lions Gate Stock?

Story Highlights

Top Insiders are acquiring Lions Gate stock. The company is set to announce a deal to spin-off its Starz business.

LGF.A
LGF.B

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE: LGF.A)(NYSE: LGF.B) is a media and entertainment company that produces films and TV series, in addition to offering subscription video services through OTT platforms. 

While Lions Gate’s strong investment in content and marketing is a positive, its Class A (voting shares) and Class B (non-voting shares) shares have dropped about 58% and 54% from the 52-week high. A general selling in the market and competitive headwinds weighed on its stock. 

While Lions Gate stock is down over 50%, its SEC filings and TipRanks’ Insider Trading Activity tool show that its director, Gordon Crawford, has acquired its Class B shares worth 2.75M in June. Moreover, another director, Harry Sloan, bought Class B shares worth $635,500 a couple of months ago. 

Overall, corporate insiders have bought LGF.B shares worth $3.4M in the last three months.

It’s worth noting that these transactions came in the form of an Informative Buy (insiders used their own capital to buy LGF.B stock). This type of transaction is worth keeping an eye on as it shows a greater degree of insiders’ confidence in the corporation’s future. 

The move comes at a time when Lions Gate could soon announce a deal for the spinning of Starz. Last year, in November, the company announced its plan to separate its studio assets (Motion Picture & TV Production) and Media Networks (Starz) businesses. 

During the Q4 conference call, its CEO, Jon Feltheimer, stated, “we are engaged in a robust and productive process with our bankers and a number of potential strategic and financial partners. We’re targeting an announcement of our plan by the end of the summer and expect a transaction could close as early as our fiscal fourth quarter.”

The transaction will allow the company to deleverage its balance sheet and unlock equity value. 

In response, Rosenblatt Securities analyst Barton Crockett stated, “Lions Gate used its March quarter earnings report to set a deadline for the Starz divestiture/sales process underway since November. Lions Gate expects to make a decision by summer and consummate a transaction by year-end. Markets are skeptical, but we remain confident.”

Bottom Line 

While the structure of the transaction is still unclear, the spin-off would allow both companies to focus on core operations and reduce debt. Meanwhile, its investments in content and marketing augur well for long-term growth.

