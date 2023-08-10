Why AMC Stock Remains Too Risky

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Why AMC Stock Remains Too Risky
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Why AMC Stock Remains Too Risky

Movie theater chains were amongst the hardest hit businesses during the pandemic, a period when AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) almost went bankrupt.

However, as a sign that times have moved on since, the company recorded its highest quarterly attendance rate since 4Q19 – 66.4 million, amounting to 12% year-over-year growth – the last quarter before the Covid-19 pandemic began.

Elsewhere in Q2, there were other pleasing metrics. Revenue reached a four-year high, coming in at $1.35 billion, representing a 15.6% year-over-year uptick and beating the consensus estimate by $60 million. Also amounting to its best showing since the fourth quarter of 2019, adjusted EBITDA reached $182.5 million, a 71% improvement on the same period a year ago. At the bottom-line, adj. EPS of $0.00 beat the analysts’ forecast by $0.04.

Looking ahead to Q3, buoyed by blockbusters such as Barbie, Oppenheimer, and Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning, the company said July represented the highest monthly revenue in the company’s 103-year history, so the outlook seems promising too.

Scanning the print, long time AMC bear, Wedbush analyst Alicia Reece hails an “excellent” quarter, but reminds investors of the potential for very serious headwinds. One pressing concern is AMC’s involvement in a legal dispute regarding the conversion of its preferred APE units.

“It is worth pointing out that if AMC faces the perfect storm of a court ruling that does not allow the company to fold APE shares back into AMC shares, while the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes go on for months longer, then AMC could face bankruptcy next year if it is unable to raise enough cash with its APE shares,” she explained.

On the other hand, that constitutes a worst-case scenario, and while possible, it is not a “foregone conclusion.” If the situation is reversed, AMC’s impressive performance in Q2 and the ongoing positive trends in Q3 box office results suggest that the company is in a favorable position to maintain its upward recovery path.

“Specifically,” adds Reece, “if the court ruling allows AMC to fold APE shares into AMC shares, and the Hollywood labor strikes resolve in the coming weeks, AMC would be positioned to fully exploit the industry box office rebound that we are seeing unfold now.”

Maybe so, but for now Reese remains in the bear camp, reiterating an Underperform (i.e., Sell) rating and $2 price target. The figure suggests shares will post downside of a big 60% over the coming year. (To watch Reese’s track record, click here)

Other analysts are hardly any more optimistic right now. The stock receives a Moderate Sell consensus rating, based on 3 Sells and 2 Holds. The $2.16 average target is slightly higher than Reese’s objective but still factors in a one-year decline of ~57%. (See AMC stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on AMC

Notable open interest changes for August 9th
The FlyNotable open interest changes for August 9th
1d ago
AMC
APE
Notable open interest changes for August 8th
AMC
APE
AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Gains On Strong Q2 Performance
AMC
More AMC Latest News >

More News & Analysis on AMC

Notable open interest changes for August 9th
The FlyNotable open interest changes for August 9th
1d ago
AMC
APE
Notable open interest changes for August 8th
The FlyNotable open interest changes for August 8th
2d ago
AMC
APE
AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Gains On Strong Q2 Performance
Market NewsAMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Gains On Strong Q2 Performance
2d ago
AMC
More AMC Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >