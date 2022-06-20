tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
AGCO
AZEK
All News
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Which Stocks do Analysts Recommend in the Current Market Scenario?

Story Highlights

As the market turmoil continues, let TipRanks’ Analysts’ Top Stocks tool help you find stocks worth putting your money into.

In this article:
In this article:
AGCO
AZEK

In the current global economic scenario, when stock markets are witnessing extreme volatility, it is very difficult to decide which stocks to bet on. Even though there is no alternative to a thorough study of the company’s background and fundamentals before investing in any stock. TipRanks’ Analysts’ Top Stocks tool makes life a little easier by providing a list of stocks with a ‘Strong Buy’ or ‘Strong Sell’ analyst consensus rating.

Within the industrial goods industry, Azek Company, Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) and AGCO Corp. (NYSE: AGCO) are two such stocks with a ‘Strong Buy’ rating that recently saw a rating update by analysts. Let’s get to know more about these companies.

Azek

Illinois-based Azek is engaged in the design and production of environmentally-sustainable outdoor living products. Its offerings include outdoor cabinets, outdoor lighting, outdoor furniture, porches, wood-look siding, pavers, and decks, among others. The company’s brands include TimberTech, Versatex, StruXure, and AZEK.

Last month, Azek reported better-than-expected results for the fiscal second quarter ended March 31, 2022. Earnings grew 32% year-over-year to $0.33 per share, compared with the Street’s estimate of $0.30 per share.

Net sales increased 35.2% to $396.3 million and the residential segment’s net sales rose 33.6% to $350.4 million.

Along with the results, Azek provided an update on its outlook for Fiscal Year 2022. It now expects net sales to range from $1.39 billion to $1.43 billion and adjusted EBITDA to be between $316 million and $332 million.

For the third quarter, the company anticipates net sales to come in the range of $384 million to $390 million and adjusted EBITDA of $78 million to $82 million.

Recently, Citigroup (NYSE: C) analyst Anthony Pettinari maintained a Buy rating on the stock and lowered the price target to $23 from $24 (37.1% upside potential).

In a research note to investors, Pettinari said, “Azek is well-positioned to deliver growth driven by favorable secular trends in outdoor living and wood substitution.”

Overall, the stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 16 Buys and one Hold. AZEK’s average price target of $27.33 implies 63% upside potential from current levels. Shares have lost almost 59% over the past year.

AGCO

Based out of Georgia, AGCO manufactures and sells agricultural machinery such as tractors, sprayers, combines, hay tools, foragers, smart farming technologies, seeding and tillage equipment, and more.

Last week, the company announced that it has invested in precision livestock farming solutions provider OPTIfarm. OPTIfarm’s system helps farmers provide an improved environment for their animals, which aids in meeting operational livestock targets.

Eric Hansotia, AGCO’s Chairman, President and CEO, said, “We believe that advances in modern animal agriculture, like OPTIfarm, can help producers care for their animals and reduce environmental impact while maximizing productivity.”

Meanwhile, last month, AGCO posted upbeat results for the first quarter of 2022. Earnings came in at $2.39 per share, compared with the previous year’s EPS of $2 and the Street’s estimate of $1.91 per share.

Based on four Buys and one Hold, the stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating. AGCO’s average price target of $162 implies 50.3% upside potential from current levels. Shares have lost 9.7% over the past year.

Conclusion

Even though both AGCO and AZEK stocks have declined over the past 12 months, they have strong growth potential. These stocks have been consistently beating analysts’ earnings expectations for the last couple of years. Both stocks are currently trading near the lower end of their 52-week price range, which makes them an attractive investment option.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Will Merck acquire Seagen?
MRK
Weekly Market Review: Fed Hikes Rates By Most in 28 Years
FDX
Alithya Reports 54% Fiscal-Q4 Revenue Growth; Shares Down 2%
ALYA
Chevron Reveals Its Hydrogen Investment Plans; Analysts Remain Bullish
CVX
United States Steel Impresses Shareholders with Thursday’s Announcement
X
KLA Corporation Unveils Dividend Hike & Stock Buybacks at Investor Day
KLAC
Commercial Metals Q3 Profit More than Doubles; Smashes Estimates
CMC
Hers’ Why Reckitt Benckiser Has the Edge in the Baby Formula Market in the U.S.
RKT
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Friday
X
JD
Tesla Hikes Price Due to High Production Costs
TSLA
In this article:
AGCO
AZEK

Latest News Feed

Will Merck acquire Seagen?
MRK
Weekly Market Review: Fed Hikes Rates By Most in 28 Years
FDX
Alithya Reports 54% Fiscal-Q4 Revenue Growth; Shares Down 2%
ALYA
Chevron Reveals Its Hydrogen Investment Plans; Analysts Remain Bullish
CVX
United States Steel Impresses Shareholders with Thursday’s Announcement
X
KLA Corporation Unveils Dividend Hike & Stock Buybacks at Investor Day
KLAC
Commercial Metals Q3 Profit More than Doubles; Smashes Estimates
CMC
Hers’ Why Reckitt Benckiser Has the Edge in the Baby Formula Market in the U.S.
RKT
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Friday
X
JD
Tesla Hikes Price Due to High Production Costs
TSLA