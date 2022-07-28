tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Which Large-Cap Consumer Stock Could Yield Higher Returns?

Story Highlights

Amid a highly uncertain macro backdrop, it is important to pick stocks carefully, taking into consideration companies with strong fundamentals and long-term growth potential. We will discuss three large-cap consumer stocks — a rapidly growing electric vehicle maker, a leading fast-casual restaurant, and a dominant beverage giant. 

Investors are increasingly worried about the economy slipping into a recession. The U.S. Federal Reserve has announced its second consecutive 75 basis points interest rate hike, as part of its efforts to tame inflation. However, the situation continues to be uncertain given multiple macro challenges. Against this backdrop, we used the TipRanks Stock Comparison Tool to place Li Auto, Chipotle Mexican Grill, and Coca-Cola against each other to pick the large-cap stock with higher upside potential.  

Large-cap stocks are ones with a market capitalization of over $10 billion. Generally, many of the large-cap stocks are well-established players in their respective sectors. However, they can also be companies with robust growth potential.

Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI)

Chinese electric vehicle maker Li Auto reported strong deliveries for June, indicating a rebound from the COVID-19-led disruptions in the country. The company delivered 13,024 Li ONE SUVs (sport utility vehicles) in June, up nearly 69% from the prior-year quarter. Overall, Li Auto’s second-quarter deliveries increased 63.2% to 28,687 vehicles. The company is now gearing up to begin deliveries of its newly launched Li L9 six-seat, flagship SUV, by the end of August.  

Last month, Li Auto announced its plans to raise $2 billion through an at-the-market stock offering of its American depositary shares (ADS). The company stated that it intends to use the capital raised through this offering for the research and development of next-generation EV technologies, and working capital requirements.

In reaction to this offering, Morgan Stanley analyst Tim Hsiao stated that investors might be worried that an at-the-market offering could be a near-term overhang on the stock. However, the analyst feels that the stock offering is a “strategic positive”.

Hsiao feels that this additional capital, along with $8 billion of cash and liquid assets on hand, can support the company’s strategic and product goals amid rising fears of an economic slowdown. Hsiao reiterated a Buy rating on Li Auto stock with a price target of $41.

Overall, Li Auto scores a Strong Buy consensus rating based on six unanimous Buys. The average Li Auto price target of $46.50 implies 38.06% upside potential from current levels.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG)

Chipotle shares spiked nearly 15% in reaction to the burrito chain’s better-than-anticipated earnings for the second quarter, even as revenue lagged expectations. Revenue grew 17% to $2.2 billion, with comparable restaurant sales up 10.1%.

The top-line growth was impacted by a slowdown in comparable sales in the second half of the quarter due to macro challenges, a relatively new workforce, and a “return to normal summer seasonality for college-based restaurants.”

Meanwhile, adjusted earnings per share (EPS) surged nearly 25% to $9.30, as menu price hikes helped fight higher input costs.

Following the print, RBC Capital analyst Christopher Carril increased his price target on Chipotle stock to $1,825 from $1,800 and reiterated a Buy rating. Carril stated that upbeat Q2 margins led to positive estimate revisions for the rest of the year.

Carril adds that further pricing actions (a planned hike of nearly 4% in August) could spark a discussion among investors. That said, the analyst believes that Chipotle’s ability to sail through the ongoing macro challenges and meet its near-term margin targets are key catalysts for the stock in the second half of this year.

Most of the analysts agree with Carril, with the stock earning a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 21 Buys and four Holds. The average Chipotle price target of $1,754.57 implies 16.20% upside potential from current levels.

Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO)

Beverage giant Coca-Cola delivered stellar second-quarter results, thanks to price hikes and a strong recovery in volumes due to a rise in away-from-home consumption. Revenue grew 12% to $11.3 billion, while adjusted EPS increased 4% to $0.70. Adjusted EPS grew despite the impact of currency headwinds and higher operating costs.

Looking ahead, Coca-Cola raised its full-year organic revenue growth guidance but maintained its adjusted EPS outlook due to higher forex headwinds.

In reaction to the results, RBC Capital analyst Nik Modi noted that the company delivered upbeat revenue and EPS performance, with upside on price and mix, as well as volumes. Modi remains confident about Coca-Cola’s ability to “navigate through challenging macro conditions”, supported by better mobility following the easing of restrictions, strong price and mix realization, and the favorable impact of the company’s reorganization initiatives.

Meanwhile, the Street is cautiously optimistic on Coca-Cola stock, with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on eight Buys and four Holds. At $69.42, the average Coca-Cola price target implies 10.17% upside potential from current levels.

Conclusion

Stocks of Li Auto and Coca-Cola are up by single digits year-to-date, while Chipotle stock is in the red. Wall Street analysts seem to be highly bullish on Li Auto, as evident in the unanimous Buy ratings for the Chinese EV maker. Also, based on the average price targets, Li Auto has a higher upside potential than Chipotle and Coca-Cola. While both Chipotle and Coca-Cola are well-established players, the sentiment for Li Auto is more optimistic due to the long-term growth potential in the global EV market.

As per the TipRanks Smart Score System, Li Auto scores a “Perfect 10”, indicating that the stock might outperform the broader market.

Disclosure 

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on KO

Market NewsCoca-Cola Q2 Results Beat Estimates amid Global Challenges
1d ago
KO
Coca-Cola’s ‘Perfect 10’ Smart Score Suggests Strong Performance Ahead
KO
3 ‘Strong Buy’ Defensive Dividend Stocks for an Upcoming Recession
KO
MCD
More KO Latest News >

More News & Analysis on KO

Market NewsCoca-Cola Q2 Results Beat Estimates amid Global Challenges
1d ago
KO
Stock Analysis & IdeasCoca-Cola’s ‘Perfect 10’ Smart Score Suggests Strong Performance Ahead
8d ago
KO
Stock Analysis & Ideas3 ‘Strong Buy’ Defensive Dividend Stocks for an Upcoming Recession
13d ago
KO
MCD
More KO Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Here’s Why Shell Stock Inched up in Thursday’s Pre-Market Trade
SHEL
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Thursday
FMS
COUR
Stock Market Today – Thursday, July 28: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Gelsinger Applauds the Senate on Twitter for Passing the CHIPS Act
INTC
Teladoc Stock Plunges 24% on Mixed Q2 Results, Impairment Charges
TDOC
Minerd Tweets His Observations on Fed’s Future Policy
NDX
SPX
Spirit Finally Says Yes to JetBlue’s Offer
JBLU
SAVE
Rolls-Royce hires new chief executive; aims to end fossil fuel reliance
Middleby’s Acquisition Spree Continues to Bolster Its Offerings
MIDD
This Insider Just Spiked Investors’ Interest in Heritage-Crystal Clean Stock
HCCI
More Market News >