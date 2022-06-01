Which Buy-Rated Dividend Stocks Offer Most Upside?

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend News
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipranks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto Stocks
Stock Ideas
Popular
TipRanks OriginalsMarket UpdatesEducation
Portfolio OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareers
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsData for Academic ResearchBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
CCI
PFE
QSR
All News
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Which Buy-Rated Dividend Stocks Offer Most Upside?

Story Highlights

Many high-yield dividend stocks took a hit to the chin in recent months. This article will have a look at three +3%-yielding dividend stocks that Wall Street likes going into June 2022.

In this article:
In this article:
CCI
PFE
QSR

It’s been a turbulent start to 2022, with the tech-focused stock market rout broadening across other sectors. Even some of the top Buy-rated dividend stocks haven’t been able to escape the first half unscathed. As the broader market attempts to find its footing on the back of a tamer-than-expected April inflation result, many blue-chip dividend players look ripe for picking up here. As their share prices slipped, their yields increased by a proportional amount.

Though it’s impossible to tell what the future holds, it’s hard to pass up the value to be had at today’s levels. In this piece, we used TipRanks’ Comparison Tool to evaluate three Wall-Street-favored dividend stocks with yields of at least 3%.

Restaurant Brands International (QSR)

Restaurant Brands International is a quick-serve restaurant firm that owns Burger King, Canadian bakeshop Tim Hortons, Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen, and Firehouse Subs. The four brands provide the firm with a compelling growth runway in the fast-food industry with minimal overlap. With coffee & donuts, burgers, fried chicken, and submarine sandwiches, the company has a wide offering to meet the different tastes of consumers.

Though the balance sheet was weighed down by debt in the past, management is not ready to pull the brakes on acquisitions. The company has an eye open for potential acquisition opportunities within the space. Undoubtedly, a pizza chain would make a lot of sense since it’s a food category that Restaurant Brands lacks. In any case, the company has a lot of work to do to grow sales and profits across its current brands.

Indeed, management’s capabilities are questionable, with the stock down 16% over the past five years. The firm has dealt with more than its fair share of troubles. Still, the 4.22% dividend yield makes the stock attractive as we head into a period of slowing economic growth.

Fast-food stocks tend to do better than the rest during times of recession. As QSR looks to invest in areas it’s lacking, the risk/reward seems decent for income seekers, with shares trading at 19.0 times trailing earnings and 3.9 times sales.

Wall Street is bullish, with the average Restaurant Brands International price target at $63.18, implying 20.32% upside from Tuesday’s closing level.

Crown Castle International (CCI)

With a juicy 3.04% yield, Crown Castle International is a great way to get income and capital gains. Unlike QSR, which has been a laggard in recent years, shares of CCI are up nearly 85% in the past five years. The stock has considerable momentum behind it, and it’s unlikely to dissipate anytime soon.

With interest rates rising, firms with substantial capital expenditures are bound to get dinged. The company, which invests heavily in tower and small cell infrastructure, is a great way to bet on the future of 5G wireless technology. Investing to improve telecom tech will not come cheap, but America needs faster speeds, better coverage, and reliability.

The $84 billion company has a low correlation to the S&P 500, with a 0.54 beta. However, the price of admission is quite steep, given the defensive nature of the firm and its proven ability to generate stable operating cash flows. The stock trades at 57.5 times trailing earnings and 12.7 times sales — that’s expensive.

Turning to Wall Street, analysts are very bullish, with the average Crown Castle International price target at $210, implying 10.76% upside from Tuesday’s closing price.

Pfizer (PFE)

Pfizer is a biopharmaceutical company that had a bright spotlight shined on it when it was the first to unveil a COVID-19 vaccine. Comirnaty, Pfizer’s vaccine, is an innovation that we’ll not be quick to forget.

Though the U.S. has been open for months, with concern moving from COVID-19 to Monkeypox and its potential to cause a pandemic, it seems unlikely that COVID-19 will be eliminated. Booster shots and oral treatments (with Pfizer’s Paxlovid) may have more staying power than initially expected.

At this juncture, it’s hard to tell when the COVID-19 pandemic will be over. It may not exactly end in the near future, and if that’s the case, Pfizer’s COVID-19 business could continue to produce ample amounts of cash flow.

Beyond COVID-19, Pfizer has a drug pipeline full of promising potential and other drugs capable of generating substantial cash flow.

A few weeks ago, Pfizer announced its acquisition of Biohaven in a deal worth $11.6 billion. The firm’s impressive migraine portfolio could be a massive boon to Pfizer’s bottom line. Indeed, it will be interesting to see how the firm performs in the hands of Pfizer.

Like it or not, Pfizer is an incredibly innovative company with expertise in mRNA technology, among other exciting areas of biotechnology. At writing, the stock trades at a ridiculously low 12.2 times trailing earnings and 3.3 times sales. The dividend yield is 3%.

Turning to Wall Street, analysts are bullish, with the average Pfizer price target of $59.15, implying 11.52% upside from Tuesday’s closing price.

Conclusion

There are many great high-yield blue chips out there. Restaurant Brands, Crown Castle, and Pfizer are just three that look enticing here. Wall Street expects the most from Restaurant Brands, with 23.4% in year-ahead upside potential.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Full Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Why Did ChargePoint Stock Decline on Tuesday?
CHPT
U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown Criticizes Wells Fargo’s Risk Management
WFC
Is Rush Street’s Top Shareholder Unsure about Its Success?
RSI
Sono Motors Teams Up with Reefer on Solar Trailers; Street Sees 266% Upside
SEV
What Does the Flywire Insider Sell Indicate for the Stock?
FLYW
Berry Petroleum Makes Major Buybacks While Top Insiders Offload Shares
BRY
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
CRM
CVI
Musk’s “No More Remote Work” Email Making Rounds on Twitter
TSLA
GSK to Boost Its Vaccines Roster Through Acquisition
GB:GSK
Robinhood Agrees to Settle With Upset Customers
HOOD
In this article:
CCI
PFE
QSR

Latest News Feed

Why Did ChargePoint Stock Decline on Tuesday?
CHPT
U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown Criticizes Wells Fargo’s Risk Management
WFC
Is Rush Street’s Top Shareholder Unsure about Its Success?
RSI
Sono Motors Teams Up with Reefer on Solar Trailers; Street Sees 266% Upside
SEV
What Does the Flywire Insider Sell Indicate for the Stock?
FLYW
Berry Petroleum Makes Major Buybacks While Top Insiders Offload Shares
BRY
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
CRM
CVI
Musk’s “No More Remote Work” Email Making Rounds on Twitter
TSLA
GSK to Boost Its Vaccines Roster Through Acquisition
GB:GSK
Robinhood Agrees to Settle With Upset Customers
HOOD