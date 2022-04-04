tiprankstipranks
What’s Keeping SoFi Stock from Flying High?

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) has continued to deliver stellar financial performances over the past several quarters. Notably, its member base has consistently increased both on a year-over-year and quarterly basis and reached a record 523K in Q4. Further, its products continue to grow at a triple-digit rate. Also, Galileo’s (its tech platform) accounts reached 100 million. 

Besides strong financial and operating performances, SoFi also received its much-awaited banking license this year. 

Despite the positive developments, shares of SoFi Technologies are down about 41% this year. 

Why the Decline?

The extension of the loan moratorium is likely to weigh on SoFi’s Q1 financials and took a toll on SoFi’s stock price. Moreover, Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck expects the moratorium period to be extended further, which will likely hurt its FY22 financial performance. Graseck downgraded SoFi stock to a Hold.

While the extension of the student loan moratorium remains a drag, competitive headwinds and an uncertain macro and geopolitical environment further restricted the recovery.

Given the challenges, hedge funds have been offloading SOFI stock. Per TipRanks’ Hedge Fund Trading Activity Tool, hedge funds have sold 8.1M SoFi shares in the last quarter. 

Now What?

Despite the near-term headwinds, SoFi’s long-term fundamentals remain strong, reflected through its solid KPIs (key performance indicators), including member and product growth. Further, the approval of the bank charter is expected to lower its cost of capital and cushion margins. 

Highlighting SoFi’s long-term growth catalysts, Jefferies analyst John Hecht stated that SoFi’s “strong momentum in member and product growth” improves “cross-buying potential.” Further, the analyst added that the company’s diversified revenue stream “allows for capital allocation flexibility in the currently uncertain interest rate environment.” 

Hecht is bullish on SoFi stock and has a price target of $20, representing over 114% upside potential. While Hecht has a Buy recommendation, Wall Street analysts are cautiously optimistic about SoFi stock. 

SoFi stock has received six Buy and six Hold recommendations for a Moderate Buy consensus rating. Moreover, due to the notable correction in its price, the SoFi stock price forecast on TipRanks shows strong upside potential. The average SoFi Technologies price target of $16.85 implies 80.6% upside potential to current levels.    

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks' Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks' equity insights.

