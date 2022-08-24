tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

What You Need to Know about Tesla’s Stock Split

Story Highlights

Tesla’s upcoming stock split may offer new opportunities for investors to get in. In addition, some of Tesla’s new developments may even justify staying in.

The last several months for electric car maker Tesla (TSLA) have been a long, strange ride. Price changes, stock action, and the ongoing sideshow that is Twitter (TWTR) have made for a stock that has split opinions throughout the ecosystem. Tesla’s latest move, an upcoming stock split, should draw some new interest. Tesla’s newest stock split is set to arrive tomorrow, August 25. The planned stock split is a three-for-one split.

Thus, anyone who owns a hundred shares of Tesla will, tomorrow, own 300. Once that kicks in, Tesla shares will start trading at the new price. The new price will be reduced by about two-thirds, at least until it starts trading in earnest.

The last 12 months for Tesla shares have been as volatile as you could ask for. Nevertheless, shares are higher during the time period, as last year at this time, a share of Tesla cost just over $700.

By early November, that climbed to just over $1,200. A series of drops and rallies followed, up until the low for the year, around $620. It’s recovered since and is now challenging—and likely to beat—the $900 per share mark today.

Tesla can be a very attractive stock, but it’s not without its problems. The last time I talked Tesla, I shifted to neutral thanks to a potential stock split. Now that that stock split is about to be a reality, I’m going to shift once again to bullish. The move is likely to succeed at its intended purpose, at least in the short term, and getting in now may be a smart plan.

Investor Sentiment isn’t Good for TSLA Stock

Right now, investor sentiment is not working well in Tesla’s favor. Tesla currently has a 5 out of 10 Smart Score on TipRanks, which is right around the mid-level of Neutral. That means the stock is very slightly more likely to lag the broader market than it is to outperform it.

Insider trading, however, is very much cast against Tesla stock. Insider trading at Tesla is extremely sell-weighted, with virtually no buying activity seen in the last 12 months altogether. However, most of the buying activity at Tesla took place in the last three months.

In the last three months, there have been two buy transactions but 14 sell transactions. The last 12 months are much more heavily sell-weighted. There were three buy transactions but 95 sell transactions.

Much of what’s weighing Tesla down is CEO Elon Musk, who sold stock in six different packages 16 days ago. Musk’s selling activity is largely related to the upcoming Twitter deal. If the court cases don’t go his way, he may have no choice but to buy Twitter regardless of how many bots it has in the system.

Why Do Companies Split Their Stock?

About three years ago, NASDAQ released a study that shows that stocks that split tend to rise immediately after that split takes place. The study found that just announcing a split gooses a stock an average of 2.5%, while the stock itself tends to outperform by about 5% after a full year.

Second, the idea works on a functional level. Not only do people like the thought of getting something for nothing—which, essentially, they do in a stock split—but also, it opens up the possibility of new investment.

Tesla’s share price may have driven off otherwise-interested investors. It’s hard to justify dropping $1,000 on anything, especially at a time when your job may be at risk, or you’ve got a mortgage payment to make.

An economic recession—like the one we’re arguably in now—is just such a time. So for Tesla to basically announce a 66% off sale is likely to draw in interested investors who may now have the means to buy in.

However, as some point out, there’s a chance this potential rally in the making may fizzle. After all, there’s not much reason to run a stock split to draw new investors, as many brokerages now allow buyers to buy fractional shares.

In addition, there’s the issue of growing competition in Tesla’s primary market of electric cars. With several Chinese firms stepping in, as well as the legacy automakers like Ford (F) and General Motors (GM), Tesla has more businesses pushing to take a piece of its market share.

It was one thing when Tesla was the biggest thing in electric cars, even if that was because it was the only thing. Now, electric cars are more readily available.

With Tesla actively hampering its own market with all the price hikes, that’s not going to help either. Tesla’s recent price hike on Full Self-Driving software, taking it from $12,000 to $15,000, won’t endear it to potential customers.

However, there’s also the matter of Tesla’s side business in electric power. Its batteries have quietly shown up, every so often, at major utilities and even in individual homes. It’s a way for customers to bridge the gap between outages in the broader grid. Tesla has already planned to launch an electricity retail arm in Texas.

Given the sheer number of blackouts and brownouts seen lately, along with the rise of work-from-home, that development is certainly welcome.

Is Tesla Stock a Buy?

Turning to Wall Street, Tesla has a Moderate Buy consensus rating. That’s based on 18 Buys, five Holds, and six Sells assigned in the past three months. The average Tesla price target of $921.59 implies 3.62% upside potential. Analyst price targets range from a low of $250 per share to a high of $1,580 per share.

Conclusion: Short-Term Gains, Long-Term Caution for TSLA Stock

Tesla is in a good position for gains right now, and that’s why I’m bullish. Those who buy ahead of tomorrow’s split will likely see the most out of this development. However, those who do buy in will need to watch it closely for signs of weakness. For the long term, Tesla still has several potential problems to address, but it also has some exciting positives. Given the number of possibilities, it may be worth getting in right now.

That’s why I’m shifting to bullish, at least for now. There are quite a few ways to win with Tesla right now, though these may not be around for long.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on TSLA

These Three Stocks Could be Impacted by Droughts in 2022
Stock Analysis & IdeasThese Three Stocks Could be Impacted by Droughts in 2022
23h ago
TSN
BROS
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA): Elon Musk Confirms Price Hike of FSD
TSLA
Cathie Wood Sells a Few Tesla Shares; Buys Teladoc Instead
ARKW
TSLA
More TSLA Latest News >

More News & Analysis on TSLA

These Three Stocks Could be Impacted by Droughts in 2022
Stock Analysis & IdeasThese Three Stocks Could be Impacted by Droughts in 2022
23h ago
TSN
BROS
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA): Elon Musk Confirms Price Hike of FSD
Market NewsTesla (NASDAQ:TSLA): Elon Musk Confirms Price Hike of FSD
1d ago
TSLA
Cathie Wood Sells a Few Tesla Shares; Buys Teladoc Instead
Market NewsCathie Wood Sells a Few Tesla Shares; Buys Teladoc Instead
5d ago
ARKW
TSLA
More TSLA Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Stock Market Today – Wednesday, August 24: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Tattooed Chef’s (NASDAQ:TTCF) Move to Boost Its Visibility Impresses Stakeholders
TTCF
Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Stock Poses a $1 Question
XELA
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
ASO
GDS
Moderna Rolls up Its Sleeves in the COVID-19 Booster Dose Race
MRNA
Meme Stock Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Secures Financing
BBBY
Whistleblower Claims Could Weaken Twitter’s (NYSE:TWTR) Battle Against Musk
TWTR
eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Acquires myFitment to Enhance Automotive Parts Sales
EBAY
PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) and Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) Are Screaming for Attention
COIN
PYPL
More Market News >