tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
DGICA
All News
Stock Analysis & Ideas

What to Infer from Donegal Group’s Insider Trades?

Story Highlights

Insider trading activity has spiked in Donegal stock in recent months. Donegal stock has shown resilience amid the recent selling in the market and appreciated in value over the last three months.

In this article:
In this article:
DGICA

Donegal Group (NASDAQ: DGICA) is an insurance holding company that offers property and casualty insurance through its subsidiaries. The company is in the spotlight due to the sudden spike in insider trades over the past quarter. 

Trades in Detail 

Per TipRanks’ Insider Trading Activity tool and Donegal’s SEC filings, the company’s top executives have been selling its stock. Meanwhile, Donegal Mutual (holding about 41% of its Class A common stock and 84% of Class B common stock) has been acquiring DGICA stock. Further, most of these transactions have come in the form of an Informative Buy and Sell (insiders used their own capital to execute these trades). 

Net net, DGICA’s top insiders bought shares worth $3.5 million in the last three months. What’s worth mentioning is that DGICA stock, which has mostly traded range-bound in the past couple of years, has gained more than 20% in the last three months. 

Now What?

While DGICA stock has positive indicators from insiders, hedge funds have sold its stock during the same period. Per TipRanks’ Hedge Fund Trading Activity tool, Royce & Associates’ Chuck Royce closed his position in DGICA stock. 

All of these came when the company was aggressively transforming its business and modernizing its operations and processes to accelerate growth. 

During the last quarter’s conference call, Donegal’s CEO, Kevin G. Burke, stated, “we achieved strong net earned premium growth in the quarter, which largely reflected an increase in net premiums written throughout 2021. Underwriting results continue to strengthen as we transform our business and migrate our products and processes to modernized technology platforms.”

Donegal is leveraging technology and is focusing on bringing additional products to spur growth. Its net income increased by 24.8% during the last reported quarter, which is positive. 

Bottom Line

Business transformation, new product launches, and positive indications from insiders point to a healthy future. Further, DGICA stock has shown resilience amid the recent selling in the market. However, investors should take caution as inflationary pressure on the business could remain a drag. 

Overall, it sports a Neutral Smart Score of 7 out of 10.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Corporate Insiders Gave Hallador Energy Stock Wings Last Week
HNRG
Britain’s antitrust watchdog looking at Apple and Google’s app ‘stranglehold’
AAPL
Boise Cascade Acquires Coastal Plywood Company for $512M
BCC
Stock Market Today – Monday, June 13: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
All You Need to Know About the Latest Inflation Data
BTC
NDX
Gerber Tweets His Thoughts on Inflation
FUV
NDX
Will Dutch Dating Apps’ Issue End for Apple Stock?
AAPL
Keep an Eye on These 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks
COST
What Does Tesla’s Proposed 3-for-1 Stock Split Aim to Achieve?
TSLA
Weekly Market Review: Higher Inflation Ahead of Fed Decision
BRKR
In this article:
DGICA

Latest News Feed

Corporate Insiders Gave Hallador Energy Stock Wings Last Week
HNRG
Britain’s antitrust watchdog looking at Apple and Google’s app ‘stranglehold’
AAPL
Boise Cascade Acquires Coastal Plywood Company for $512M
BCC
Stock Market Today – Monday, June 13: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
All You Need to Know About the Latest Inflation Data
BTC
NDX
Gerber Tweets His Thoughts on Inflation
FUV
NDX
Will Dutch Dating Apps’ Issue End for Apple Stock?
AAPL
Keep an Eye on These 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks
COST
What Does Tesla’s Proposed 3-for-1 Stock Split Aim to Achieve?
TSLA
Weekly Market Review: Higher Inflation Ahead of Fed Decision
BRKR