What Medtronic’s Earnings Miss Means for Investors

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend News
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipranks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto Stocks
Stock Ideas
Popular
TipRanks OriginalsMarket UpdatesEducation
Portfolio OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareers
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsData for Academic ResearchBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
MDT
All News
Stock Analysis & Ideas

What Medtronic’s Earnings Miss Means for Investors

Story Highlights

Supply-chain disruptions caused Medtronic to miss its fourth-quarter earnings target. However, the company’s trajectory remains robust, and its stock could surge once transitory matters subside.

In this article:
In this article:
MDT

Medtronic (MDT) released its fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday and revealed an earnings target miss of 4 cents per share amid concerns of supply-chain congestion. Medtronic also missed its revenue target by $340 million, as it experienced a 1.2% year-over-year reduction in its top-line revenue.

Medtronic’s CEO, Geoff Martha, remains optimistic about the firm’s prospects. According to Martha: “We understand the root causes, we’re addressing them, and we expect them to resolve over the near-term.”

Although Medtronic let down its investors with its fourth-quarter earnings, I’m bullish on the stock, as I think it’s an underappreciated asset.

Quarterly Highlights

Medtronic achieved a few critical operational targets despite missing its quarterly earnings estimate.

During the past quarter, Medtronic’s cardiovascular division posted year-over-year revenue growth worth 5% due to success in its Cardiac Rhythm and Cardiac Health business units.

Furthermore, progress in specialty therapies and neuromodulation offerings saw Medtronic’s neuroscience department extend its top-line revenue 2% year-over-year.

Medtronic recently experienced a few setbacks, predominantly caused by supply chain issues in China. According to Medtronic, supply-chain shortfalls in China dampened the potential of its medical-surgical and diabetes departments.

It’s likely that the market will price a “post-China lockdown” scenario soon. Medtronic has a solid supply chain, and transitory lockdowns won’t necessarily dampen the company’s long-term prospects.

Systemic Support

Medtronic could garner systemic support in the near future. The stock market is clearly disrupted by volatility due to contractionary monetary policy. Consequently, the healthcare sector could outperform most of the other sectors because of its non-cyclical properties.

TipRanks’ sector consensus indicator conveys that the health care sector has earned the third most Moderate Buy ratings by Wall Street analysts, providing reassurance that it’s a safe sector to be invested in.

Furthermore, Medtronic possesses idiosyncratic features that could carry it through a challenging market environment. First of all, the company has achieved economies of scale, which is illustrated by its 68.3% gross profit margin.

By achieving economies of scale, a company is able to outprice its competitors and maintain bargaining power over its suppliers. Thus, a firm with economies of scale has the ability to outperform the broader market during challenging economic times.

Another positive for Medtronic’s stock is the company’s robust income statement. Medtronic generates a net income per employee of $54,600, suggesting that it’s able to withstand rising input costs. Companies that can deflect rising input costs are a big attraction to investors in the current inflationary economic environment.

Dividend Payout

After reporting earnings, Medtronic increased its quarterly dividend by 8%, conveying management’s confidence in the company’s longer-term prospects.

Dividend increases aren’t just a sign of a shareholder-driven management team but also an indicator of future financial prospects. Thus, an increase in dividend after an earnings miss provides much reassurance to investors.

The company offers a lucrative dividend, at a forward yield of 2.58%. Medtronic’s dividend yield falls within the TipRanks dividend yield range tool, indicating that its sustainability isn’t of any concern.

Lastly, Medtronic exhibits high-quality dividend safety ratios, as the stock’s dividend coverage ratio of 2.34x is accompanied by a cash-per-share ratio of 2.6x.

Valuation Metrics

Quantitative metrics suggest that Medtronic isn’t priced in by the market. The stock’s current price-to-cash-flow ratio, relative to its five-year average, is undervalued by 6% on a normalized basis. Its price-to-earnings ratio is also 12.8% undervalued relative to its five-year average, suggesting that the stock is undervalued on both a cash and accrual basis.

Wall Street’s Take

Turning to Wall Street, Medtronic earns a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on eight Buys and six Hold ratings assigned in the past three months. The average Medtronic stock price target of $119.31 implies 25.16% upside potential.

Concluding Thoughts

Medtronic’s earnings miss doesn’t embody its true potential. Transitory supply-chain issues caused unforeseen obstacles. Nonetheless, the firm still progressed in most of its key segments.

Systemic considerations and quantitative metrics suggest that the stock is undervalued, and its dividend offering certainly isn’t flawed. Medtronic stock is set up for future growth.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Full Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Broadcom Posts Upbeat Q2 Results, Announces Much-Anticipated Deal
AVGO
Movado Group EPS Grows over 90%; Shares Jump 14.3%
MOV
Dell Smashes Q1 Estimates; Shares Up 12%
DELL
Red Robin Serves Q1 Beat; Shares Up 13%
RRGB
Advanced Micro Devices’ Data Solutions Portfolio Gets a Boost
AMD
Blackstone-Supported Fund Buys Justin Timberlake’s Song Catalog for $100M
BX
Billionaire Israel Englander Pulls the Trigger on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Penny Stocks
ASMB
XERS
Silvercorp Metals Reports Earnings: Here are the Numbers
SVM
Aurora Cannabis Continues to Destroy Shareholder Value with Equity Financing
ACB
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Friday
GPS
DELL
In this article:
MDT

Latest News Feed

Broadcom Posts Upbeat Q2 Results, Announces Much-Anticipated Deal
AVGO
Movado Group EPS Grows over 90%; Shares Jump 14.3%
MOV
Dell Smashes Q1 Estimates; Shares Up 12%
DELL
Red Robin Serves Q1 Beat; Shares Up 13%
RRGB
Advanced Micro Devices’ Data Solutions Portfolio Gets a Boost
AMD
Blackstone-Supported Fund Buys Justin Timberlake’s Song Catalog for $100M
BX
Billionaire Israel Englander Pulls the Trigger on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Penny Stocks
ASMB
XERS
Silvercorp Metals Reports Earnings: Here are the Numbers
SVM
Aurora Cannabis Continues to Destroy Shareholder Value with Equity Financing
ACB
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Friday
GPS
DELL