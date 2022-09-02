tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

What does Hedge Fund Trading Activity Tell about Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock?

Story Highlights

Shopify stock has lost substantial value in the recent past. Despite the dip, SHOP stock has a negative signal from hedge fund managers.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)(TSE:SHOP) offers a platform for internet commerce. A slowdown in e-commerce growth, tough year-over-year comparisons, and the broad tech sell-off amid fears of a recession led to a significant decline in Shopify stock. Though Shopify stock has declined quite a lot (down 77% year-to-date), TipRanks’ Hedge Fund Trading Activity tool shows that hedge funds remain negative about its prospects.

SHOP Stock: Hedge Fund Activity  

Per the tool, hedge funds decreased their holdings in SHOP stock by selling 20.7M shares in the last quarter. Also, SHOP stock was among the top five stocks that hedge funds sold the most

Eight hedge fund managers, including Ray Dalio of Bridgewater Associates and William Duhamel of Route One Investment Company, closed their positions in SHOP stock. Further, eight more fund managers lowered their holdings in SHOP stock last quarter.

However, three hedge fund managers capitalized on the correction in SHOP stock and opened new positions. Meanwhile, an equal number of hedge funds added more SHOP stock to their holdings. 

Overall, the tool shows that the hedge fund confidence signal is Very Negative on SHOP stock

What is the Prediction for Shopify Stock? 

Shopify stock forecast on TipRanks shows that analysts are cautiously optimistic about SHOP’s prospects. It has received 12 Buy and 14 Hold recommendations for a Moderate Buy rating consensus. Further, the average price target of $43.02 implies 37.6% upside potential.

Though SHOP stock forecast shows a decent upside over the next 12 months, it has a negative signal from hedge funds and insiders (corporate insiders sold SHOP stock worth $3M in the last three months). Overall, the stock sports an Underperform Smart Score of 2 out of 10 on TipRanks. 

Concluding Remarks 

The slowdown in e-commerce demand and the ongoing uncertainty could continue to pose challenges for SHOP stock. Further, hedge funds and corporate insiders selling SHOP stock sends a negative signal. However, a reacceleration in e-commerce demand, easing of macro headwinds, and Shopify’s investments in growth measures could give a boost to its stock price. 

Disclosure 

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on SHOP

Bearish Bets: Here are the Top 5 Stocks Hedge Funds Sold the Most
Stock Analysis & IdeasBearish Bets: Here are the Top 5 Stocks Hedge Funds Sold the Most
9d ago
NU
PCG
Shopify Stock Buy or Sell: After its 72% Decline, is the Bad News Over?
SHOP
Shopify Stock: Current Valuation Looks Attractive, Says Analyst
SHOP
More SHOP Latest News >

More News & Analysis on SHOP

Bearish Bets: Here are the Top 5 Stocks Hedge Funds Sold the Most
Stock Analysis & IdeasBearish Bets: Here are the Top 5 Stocks Hedge Funds Sold the Most
9d ago
NU
PCG
Shopify Stock Buy or Sell: After its 72% Decline, is the Bad News Over?
Stock Analysis & IdeasShopify Stock Buy or Sell: After its 72% Decline, is the Bad News Over?
16d ago
SHOP
Shopify Stock: Current Valuation Looks Attractive, Says Analyst
Stock Analysis & IdeasShopify Stock: Current Valuation Looks Attractive, Says Analyst
1M ago
SHOP
More SHOP Latest News >

Latest News Feed

These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Friday
PD
HCP
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock: Doubts Persist Despite FTC Defeat
ILMN
Stock Market Today – Friday, September 2: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock: Activision Deal at Risk in the UK
MSFT
Here’s How the $214M AAM Buyout Deal Will Help Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF)
SLF
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Hires Reckitt’s Narasimhan as New CEO
SBUX
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Reports Solid Q3-2022 Results; Here are the Numbers
AVGO
Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) Reports Q2 Earnings; Here are the Results
LULU
Stock Market Today – Thursday, September 1: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
More Market News >