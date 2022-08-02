tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

What Does Falling Food Prices Mean for These Stocks?

Story Highlights

A drop in food prices may be a positive sign for those hoping for inflation to cool down. However, it may squeeze the profit margins of some companies in the food supply chain.

The global prices of major food commodities such as wheat and corn have declined in recent weeks from record highs reached in March after Russia invaded Ukraine, according to FAO’s figures. However, the prices still remain significantly elevated compared to where they were a few years ago. 

The resumption of grain exports from Ukraine is expected to further ease the global food shortage and put downward pressure on prices. The falling food prices may impact companies in the food business differently.

Grain Trading Companies May See Pressure on Profit Margins

Bunge (BG) and Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) dominate the global supply of agricultural commodities such as wheat, corn, and soybeans. The business has been booming for Bunge and Archer Daniels Midland amid the high food prices, with the companies reporting strong earnings in recent quarters.

As food prices begin to fall, Bunge and Archer Daniels Midland may see pressure on their profit margins. However, they may still report strong sales because of the robust demand for food.

Food Processing and Retailing Companies May See Relief

As food costs soared, restaurants and food processing companies responded by hiking their product prices. For major food brands such as Unilever (UL) and Kraft Heinz (KHC), raising prices for their products to offset the high costs also meant that they risked losing customers to competitors offering cheaper prices. As a result, the falling food prices may bring some relief to food processors and retailers.

Bunge Stock Remains a Wall Street Favorite 

On July 28, Bank of America Securities analyst Steve Byrne maintained a Buy rating on Bunge stock and raised the price target to $138 from $135. The analyst’s new price target indicates 47.1% upside potential.

Consensus among analysts is a Strong Buy based on six Buys and one Hold. The average Bunge price forecast of $125.29 implies upside potential of 34% to current levels. 

TipRanks’ Best-Performing Portfolios Are Buying Bunge Stock

TipRanks’ Stock Investors tool shows that investor sentiment is currently Very Positive on Bunge, with 14.3% of the best-performing portfolios tracked by TipRanks increasing their exposure to BG stock over the past 30 days.

Bloggers Are Strongly Bullish on BG Stock

TipRanks data shows that financial blogger opinions are 92% Bullish on BG, compared to a sector average of 72%.

Final Thought

Inflation may abate a little as a result of the Ukraine grain export deal and supply chain improvements. However, there may not be much relief for consumers and investors as the economy appears to be heading towards a recession, where many people may lose jobs and companies experience declining sales.

Read the full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on BG

Stock Analysis & Ideas2 Stocks to Consider as the World Grapples with an Escalating Wheat Crisis
2M ago
BG
ADM
Bunge Stock: Profitability is an Illusion
BG
What’s Fueling Chevron Stock’s Growth?
BG
CVX
More BG Latest News >

More News & Analysis on BG

Stock Analysis & Ideas2 Stocks to Consider as the World Grapples with an Escalating Wheat Crisis
2M ago
BG
ADM
Stock Analysis & IdeasBunge Stock: Profitability is an Illusion
2M ago
BG
Stock Analysis & IdeasWhat’s Fueling Chevron Stock’s Growth?
4M ago
BG
CVX
More BG Latest News >

Latest News Feed

PerkinElmer Reports Upbeat Q2 Earnings, Announces Divestiture
PKI
Centrica brought dividends back as rising energy prices lifted its profits
This Insider Bought Beacon Stock Worth $5.99M Just Days before Results
BECN
Major Insider Moves Help MediaCo Shares Gain 22%
MDIA
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Monday
HKD
PSO
AbbVie Stock Declined 4.2% on Friday Despite Upbeat Q2 Performance
ABBV
Stock Market Today – Monday, Aug 01: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Colgate-Palmolive Raises Organic Sales Outlook on Record Q2 Growth
CL
Here’s Why AVYA Stock Closed 57% Down on Friday
AVYA
Chevron’s Q2 Earnings Beat; Stock Price Jumps 9%
CVX
More Market News >