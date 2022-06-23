tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
WEBR
All News
Stock Analysis & Ideas

What do Website Data Indicate for Weber Stock?

Story Highlights

Weber is among the most shorted stocks in the market. Investors seem optimistic about the stock. 

In this article:
In this article:
WEBR

Meme stocks have been gaining momentum for some time now. Outdoor grill company Weber Inc. (NYSE: WEBR), which went public in August 2021, offers accessories, gas grills, and consumables. It has no company-specific news, but investors are jumping over WEBR stock as it is the stock with the highest short interest in the market at 58%, according to MarketWatch

The stock jumped more than 10% at the close on Wednesday and further rose 5.1% in pre-market trading at the last check, in anticipation of a short-squeeze in the stock by investors. 

Website Visit Data Reflects an Uptrend  

Using the website traffic tool, an uptrend was identified. In the last three months, total visits on weber.com showed an increasing trend, on a global basis, representing a significant jump of 42.2%, 32.03%, and 16.52% in March, April, and May, respectively, on a sequential basis.  

The rise in website visits could be due to various factors, including the rising popularity of the company’s products and a subsequent increase in customer demand. 

Wall Street’s Take 

Overall, the stock has a Hold consensus rating based on 6 unanimous Holds. That’s after a 27.48% slide in Weber’s share price over the past six months. The average Weber price target of $7.70 implies 10.78% downside potential to current levels. 

Weber gets a 5 out of 10 on TipRanks’ Smart Score ranking, which indicates that the stock is likely to perform in line with market averages

Bottom-Line 

With a diversified product portfolio and a strong outlook for the year, Weber is gaining popularity. Nevertheless, a cautious approach toward investing and vigilance on website trends as seen in TipRanks’ Website Traffic Tool could guide to a prudent investment decision. 

Read full Disclosure 

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Ford Settles on Spain as Hub for Its New Electric Vehicles
F
Multiple Suitors Are Lining Up for Netflix’s Ad-Partner Pie
NFLX
Here’s Why This Stock Could Be a Winner in Times Like These
WBA
Winnebago Smashes Q3 Estimates; Earnings Up 84%
WGO
Altria Stock Plunged Over 9%; Here’s Why
MO
Biden’s Gas Tax Relief and Fed’s Recession View Explained
NDX
SPX
Why Did Kohl’s Plunge Nearly 12% Yesterday?
KSS
Why Did Moderna Share Gain 7.6%?
MRNA
Inside Meta Platforms’ and Lowe’s Metaverse Moves
LOW
META
Coinbase, Applied Blockchain Rise as Bitcoin Hovers At $20K
BTC
ETH
In this article:
WEBR

Latest News Feed

Ford Settles on Spain as Hub for Its New Electric Vehicles
F
Multiple Suitors Are Lining Up for Netflix’s Ad-Partner Pie
NFLX
Here’s Why This Stock Could Be a Winner in Times Like These
WBA
Winnebago Smashes Q3 Estimates; Earnings Up 84%
WGO
Altria Stock Plunged Over 9%; Here’s Why
MO
Biden’s Gas Tax Relief and Fed’s Recession View Explained
NDX
SPX
Why Did Kohl’s Plunge Nearly 12% Yesterday?
KSS
Why Did Moderna Share Gain 7.6%?
MRNA
Inside Meta Platforms’ and Lowe’s Metaverse Moves
LOW
META
Coinbase, Applied Blockchain Rise as Bitcoin Hovers At $20K
BTC
ETH