What CFO Departure Means for PayPal Stock

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksU.S. MarketsTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksU.S. MarketsMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
IPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

What CFO Departure Means for PayPal Stock

There is a big change taking place in the PayPal (PYPL) C-suite. On Tuesday, the company announced the departure of CFO and EVP of Global Customer Operations, John Rainey, who leaves to take on the role of CFO at Walmart.

While the digital payments giant continues its search for a permanent replacement, current SVP of corporate finance and IR Gabrielle Rabinovitch will become interim CFO. Aaron Karczmer, who presently leads Risk, Platform Services, and Legal will become the EVP of Global Customer Operations.

With PayPal shares hit hard (down by 65% from their peak), Mizuho’s Dan Dolev says Rainey’s time as CFO has been characterized by “overpromising and under-delivering,” and is not surprised by the news. “The most glaring mishap was perhaps guiding to 750mn accounts by 2025, only to walk it back several months later,” says Dolev. “The more worrisome development is that the announcement was not complemented by a guidance update.”

Given Rainey vacates his position just 12 days into the second quarter without a “reaffirmation or change” to the 1Q guide is “somewhat peculiar,” and differs from other recent departures in the payments space – Wex and Marqueta – which included some form of update. As such, Dolev wonders if Q1 will be marked by bearish developments such as “weakness” in Venmo or the checkout business. “One thing is certain,” says the analyst, “the lack of a guidance update will create more uncertainty into 1Q than the stock needs at this juncture.”

While Dolev is anticipating a “negative stock reaction,” the analyst still considers PYPL “attractive from a valuation & strong brand presence perspective.” Accordingly, there’s no change to Dolev’s Buy rating or $175 price target. If met, the figure could yield returns of ~66% over the one-year timeframe. (To watch Dolev’s track record, click here)

Baird analyst Colin Sebastian also says the departure is not a “complete surprise,” especially considering the CFO’s new destination. Sebastian notes that although Rainey cannot be blamed for the difficulties in predicting how the business would develop over the past few years, investors have “expressed some frustration with both the pace of product innovation and in reliably meeting financial and operating targets.”

However, the 5-star analyst takes a more sanguine approach, believing the departure could be an opportunity for the company to “reassess its growth and margin targets in the face of current macro and competitive headwinds.” Additionally, considering Rabinovitch’s insider knowledge and track record, he notes the “advantages” of her becoming CFO.

To this end, Sebastian sticks with an Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating and $175 price target too. (To watch Sebastian’s track record, click here)

The Street’s average target is only slightly higher; at $177.92, the figure suggests one-year gains of 64%. Overall, the stock’s Moderate Buy consensus rating is based on 29 Buys, 10 Holds and 1 Sell. (See PayPal stock forecast on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.