tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
KO
All News
Stock Analysis & Ideas

What are Coca-Cola’s Prominent Risk Factors Hinting at?

Story Highlights

With the help of the TipRanks Risk Factors tool, we try to decipher if Coca-Coal’s risk factors have the power to adversely effect its operations, or not.

In this article:
In this article:
KO

Founded in 1892, The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) has been refreshing generations after generations. Moreover, the stock has been quite resilient so far this year, navigating the wider economic turbulence quite effectively, and gaining marginally.

Further, the stock’s dividend yield of 2.86% is much above the sector average, offering investors a certainty of income.

Meanwhile, Coca-Cola’s latest results for the first quarter were quite impressive, with both revenue and earnings witnessing year-over-year growth. Both revenues and earnings grew 16% from the previous year to $10.49 billion and $0.64 per share, respectively.

However, the clouds of macro-economic uncertainties continue to loom over the company, as inflation reaches its highest levels in four decades making it increasingly difficult for Coca-Cola’s consumers to buy up its products. 

Keeping this in mind, let’s have a look at some of the major risk factors that are plaguing the company.

Risk Factors 

As per the TipRanks Risk Factors tool, Coca-Cola top risk categories are Production and Legal and Regulatory, which contribute 11 and 10 risks, respectively to the total 47 risks in the stock.

Under the Production risk category, Coca-Cola informs that supply chain issues can be the cause of major headwinds for the company.

The company states that it remains vulnerable to any operational or systemic failure of its third-party service providers and business partners. The company goes on to say that its operational partners remain prone to different types of cybersecurity risks, privacy violations and business interruptions. These may result in them not fulfilling their respective commitments, leading to financial losses for the company.

Meanwhile, when it comes to Legal and Regulatory risks for the company, it remains wary of uncertain regulations. Although the company remarks that its policies and procedures require strict compliance by its employees and agents with all U.S. and local laws and regulations, any untoward action by the employees and agents can expose the company to litigation or legal proceedings, civil or criminal penalties and reputational risks.

Notably, in a new risk added to the Macro & Political category by the company in its recent filings, it remarked that it remains prone to the adverse effects of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Although it shut down its operations in Russia and limited its functions in Ukraine, the company opined that if the conflict continues to drag on it may have a material impact on its financial results eventually.

Stock Rating

Recently, Morgan Stanley analyst Dara Mohsenian reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $76, which implies upside potential of 27.9% from current levels.

Consensus among analysts is a Strong Buy based on 12 Buys and four Holds. The average KO price target of $71 implies upside potential of 19.5% from current levels.

Positive Investor Sentiment

TipRanks’ Stock Investors tool shows that top investors currently have a Very Positive stance on KO. Further, 16.7% of the top portfolios tracked by TipRanks, increased their exposure to KO stock over the past 30 days.

Conclusion

Coca-Cola remains vulnerable to some specific and some wider risk factors that can thwart the company’s prospects in the near-term. Yet, the company’s strong brand value, operational strength, resilient stock performance and solid financial position gives it a strong shield to protect itself from the vagaries of the global economic downturn.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Invesco & Other Investors Corner Nelson Peltz’s Trian Investors
IVZ
JHG
Frontera Energy to Repurchase C$65M Worth of Shares; Stock Rallies
Southwest Airlines Updates Guidance & Uplifts Market Sentiments
LUV
Here’s Why NetEase Delays The Chinese Launch of Diablo Immortal
NTES
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Tuesday
SLF
BEKE
Mondelez on Acquisition Spree; Analysts Bullish
MDLZ
Despite Joining Qatar’s $29B LNG Expansion, COP Shares Down 8.5%
COP
Gasparino Takes a Dig at AMC Apes on Twitter
AMC
Here’s Why Chevron-EGAS Collaboration is Important
CVX
Mondelez Creates $1B Global Snack Bar Giant with $2.9B Clif Bar Acquisition
MDLZ
In this article:
KO

Latest News Feed

Invesco & Other Investors Corner Nelson Peltz’s Trian Investors
IVZ
JHG
Frontera Energy to Repurchase C$65M Worth of Shares; Stock Rallies
Southwest Airlines Updates Guidance & Uplifts Market Sentiments
LUV
Here’s Why NetEase Delays The Chinese Launch of Diablo Immortal
NTES
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Tuesday
SLF
BEKE
Mondelez on Acquisition Spree; Analysts Bullish
MDLZ
Despite Joining Qatar’s $29B LNG Expansion, COP Shares Down 8.5%
COP
Gasparino Takes a Dig at AMC Apes on Twitter
AMC
Here’s Why Chevron-EGAS Collaboration is Important
CVX
Mondelez Creates $1B Global Snack Bar Giant with $2.9B Clif Bar Acquisition
MDLZ