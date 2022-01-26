Western Digital Corporation: Trendsetter in Storage Devices

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTop Experts
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksNasdaqTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarIPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTop ExpertsNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Bitcoin
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
Tipranks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Welcome
LoginSign Up
NotificationsMy Watchlist
Research Tools
Top Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot StocksTrending Stocks
HomeMarket NewsStock AnalysisTipRanks LabsIdeas & Insights
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
Expert CenterTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual InvestorsTop Performing Research Firms
Stock Comparison5g StocksAirline StocksArtificial Intelligence StocksBank StocksBiotech StocksBitcoin StocksBlockchain StocksBlue Chip StocksCannabis StocksCasino StocksChinese StocksCoronavirus Therapeutics StocksCoronavirus Vaccine StocksCryptocurrency StocksCybersecurity StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksGold StocksGrowth StocksHealthcare StocksHigh Dividend StocksHotel StocksLarge Cap StocksMega Cap StocksNFT StocksOil StocksOutdoor Activities StocksRenewable Energy StocksSolar StocksSpace StocksStay-At-Home StocksTech StocksUtility StocksVideo Game StocksVirtual Reality StocksWallStreetBets StocksWork-From-Home Stocks
Stock ScreenerPenny StocksWebsite Traffic Screener
Dividend Calculator
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarStock Market HolidaysIPO Calendar
Smart Portfolio
OverviewMy HoldingsMy Performance
My Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Public Profile
Account & More
LoginTipRanks PremiumPlans & Pricing
About TipRanksFAQAPI for InstitutionsBecome an AffiliateCareersContact Us
All News

Western Digital Corporation: Trendsetter in Storage Devices

I am bullish on Western Digital Corporation (WDC) as Wall Street analysts are overwhelmingly bullish on it, the average price target indicates decent upside potential over the next year, the valuation multiples look cheap relative to historical averages, and growth is expected to be strong for the foreseeable future.

Western Digital Corporation is a trendsetter in storage devices with a slew of inventions under its name, including 3D NAND and headways into cloud technology. Today, WDC is one of the largest manufacturers of hard disc drives in the world, along with a sizable production of SSDs and flash memory devices.

Moreover, the company acquired a number of competitors including Hitachi Global Storage Technologies and SanDisk, leaving it as one of the most dominant data infrastructure companies in the world.

Strengths

The company’s raw price movement on the NASDAQ has its fair share of ups and downs, with highs of $77 and lows of $61, but it hovers around $66.64 with an upward trend. The market capitalization for Western Digital is nearly $20.76, making it one of the most valuable companies by market cap. 

That said, WDC’s share is relatively volatile, which means the price could sink lower, giving investors an opportunity to buy stock later on at more affordable prices.

Western Digital Corporation has very few competitors in this space and the barriers to entry continue to be extremely high, especially for new entrepreneurs. Given the increasing demand for storage devices, and WDC’s dominant position in the market, their stock is valuable for long-term investment. 

Recent Results

Western Digital’s first-quarter revenue for 2021 was a whopping $5.1 billion, representing a 29% year-over-year growth. 

This year, it also managed to realize growth in its cloud investments, which increased by 72%. At the time of writing, the company has assets worth $25.66 billion and counting.

Valuation Metrics

WDC stock looks reasonably priced here as it trades around its historical averages on an EV/EBITDA ratio and price to normalized earnings per share basis. 

Its EV/EBITDA ratio is 5.2 times compared to its historical average of 4.7 times and its price to normalized earnings per share ratio is 6.5 times compared to its historical average of 9.3 times. 

Analysts expect revenue to increase by 15.1% in 2022 and normalized earnings per share to increase by 89.8% in 2022.

Wall Street’s Take

According to Wall Street analysts, WDC earns a Strong Buy analyst consensus based on 11 Buy ratings, three Hold Ratings, and zero Sell ratings in the past three months. Additionally, the average Western Digital price target of $76.64 puts the upside potential at 37.9%.

Summary and Conclusions

WDC stock is backed by a leading global technology business that possesses significant intellectual property rights, has a proven research and development team, and is expected to grow at a strong clip for years to come. 

Moreover, its valuation multiples look reasonable relative to its historical averages and Wall Street analysts are overwhelmingly bullish on the stock with the average price target implies decent upside of the next year.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure