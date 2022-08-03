tiprankstipranks
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Website Traffic Hints at Weak Q2 Results for eBay

Story Highlights

The TipRanks Website Traffic tool indicates weak results for eBay in the second quarter. The decline in website traffic can be attributed to the wider turmoil in the economy, which is hurting consumer sentiments and the subsequent traffic to the company’s platform.

E-commerce major eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) is slated to report its second-quarter results on August 3. The TipRanks website traffic tool indicates weak results for the company.

eBay’s Website Traffic Trend Reflects a Declining Trend

TipRanks’ Website Traffic Tool, which uses data from SEMrush Holdings (SEMR), the world’s biggest website usage monitoring service, offers insight into eBay’s performance this quarter.

According to the tool, the number of visits to eBay.com was down 3.79% quarter-over-quarter.

Meanwhile, the eBay website recorded a 12.77% monthly fall in global visits in June, compared to the same period last year. Also, year-to-date, eBay website traffic decreased by 18.52%, compared to the previous year.

Consequently, the company’s declining website traffic indicates weak results for the second quarter. 

Learn how Website Traffic can help you research your favorite stocks.

Company Guidance for Q2

For the second quarter, eBay expects to report revenues from $2.35 billion to $2.40 billion. The consensus estimate for the same is pegged at $2.36 billion.

Meanwhile, the company expects EPS to come in the range of $0.87 and $0.97. The consensus estimate for EPS in the second quarter stands at $0.89.

Overall, the consensus among analysts for eBay stock is a Hold based on eight Buys, 14 Holds, and two Sells. The EBAY average price target of $53.24 implies an upside potential of 9.9% from current levels. Shares have declined 27.8% over the past year.

Final Thoughts

The declining traffic on eBay’s website indicates that the company could report disappointing results in the upcoming second quarter. With macro-economic headwinds in the form of high inflation and an impending recession, eBay is witnessing a demand slowdown. Consequently, this is putting pressure on the company’s operations.

